Security Beefed Up in Kgosi Mampuru As Cat Matlala Prepares To Testify
- The Department of Correctional Services is expected to increase security measures at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre
- Attempted murder accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, who is detained at the facility, will testify before the Ad Hoc Committee
- His testimony comes after he was implicated by multiple witnesses from the South African Police Service
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Department of Correctional Services will enhance security at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Tshwane, Gauteng. The Ad Hoc Committee is expected to visit the prison to hear testimony from the attempted murder accused, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, who is detained at the facility.
The Department's spokesperson, Singbakho Nxumalo, spoke ahead of Matlala's testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee. According to Newzroom Afrika, Nxumalo said that the South African Police Services have been deployed to augment security measures at the facility. He said that Matlala draws a lot of attention, so the department must make sure that the place is safe and secure.
He also said that the Department is working with other law enforcement agencies to keep the place safe. He assured that those who will be in attendance will be safe. He said that those who want to try their luck and disturb the proceedings will not succeed. He also said that the MPs are welcome to stay voluntarily.
Matlala's food is monitored
Nxumalo said that the authorities will also keep an eye on the food that Matlala eats before he appears before the Ad Hoc Committee. He said that Matlala was transferred to the C-Max section after he was transferred. A raid took place, and a cellphone belonging to Matlala was found in prison. This facilitated his move to the C-Max section. Nxumalo said that Matlala will be moved to a venue where he will testify, and he will be safe.
Matlala will then be taken back to his cell after he appears before the Ad Hoc Committee. He also said that the department was strict in monitoring what he eats so that opportunities are not utilized by other means.
Why is Matlala appearing before the Ad Hoc Committee?
Multiple witnesses from the South African Police Service testified before the Ad Hoc Committee and implicated Matlala in alleged corruption in the criminal justice system. Some of the witnesses also appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
The different witnesses alleged that Matlala was the head of a criminal cartel that operates in South Africa among four other cartels. Collectively, they are referred to as the Big Five. He has been linked with Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, the Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya, and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.
Criminal expert weighs in on Matlala testifying
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a criminal expert discussed Matlala's testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He believed that Matlala would testify about other suspects.
Matlsala's testimony will take place in the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre. Crime expert Chad Thomas said Matlala's testimony would be explosive.
