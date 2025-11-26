Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala continued testifying before Members of Parliament at an Ad hoc committee sitting

The Ad hoc Committee heard his testimony at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, where he is incarcerated

Matalal teastified about his relationship with North West businessman Brown Mogotsi and said that he asked Mogotsi for help

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala testified before the Ad Hoc Committee that he gave North West businessman Brown Mogotsi money.

Matlala appeared before the committee, which held a sitting at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre on 26 November 2025. Matlala was detained at the prison after he was arrested for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane. The Ad hoc Committee is expected to hear testimony from Matlala for three days.

Matlala testifies about Brown Mogotsi

Matlala testified about Mogotsi, who recently appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and testified about his alleged involvement in police corruption. Matlala said that during his meeting with former Police Minister Bheki Cele on 27 December 2024, he showed Cele his phone. He said that Mogotsi was asking him for money.

Matlala also said that he was going to block Mogotsi. However, Cele allegedly told him not to block Mogotsi because Mogotsi would lead him to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. He said he called Mogotsi after the South African Police Service came to his house to arrest him.

Matlala pays Mogotsi

Matlala told Mogotsi that the police were bothering him again. Brown replied that he needed to bring specialised investigators to see who the officers who raided his house reported to. Brown told Matlala to send him money for the specialized investigators' accommodation. He asked why he had to pay the police to do their jobs. He eventually sent him the money despite asking for a meeting with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. However, when Matlala followed up with Mogotsi, Mogotsi disappeared.

Cat Matlala allegedly gave Brown Mogotsi money. Image: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

Source: Facebook

Cat Matlala's testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee

Matlala's legal team asked the Ad Hoc Committee to postpone Matlala's appearance. The team raised concerns about his mental and physical well-being. Matlala also said that he was unprepared for the appearance. The team agreed to begin the proceedings later.

Matlala's testimony got off to a rough start. The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend said that he was sceptical about the immunity the Ad Hoc Committee awards witnesses who testify before it. The committee's chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, chief evidence leader Norman Arendse, and Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema assured him that his testimony would not be used against him.

