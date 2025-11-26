Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala Sceptical To Testify Amid Criminal Investigations

Attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala expressed concerns that his testimony could be used against him in a court of law

Matlala testified before the Ad Hoc Committee at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Tshwane, where he gave his testimony

Despite attempts by the committee chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, and Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema, Matlala was not convinced

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala raised concerns when he appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee on 26 November 2025 that his testimony could be used against him in criminal investigations.

Matlala began his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre. Matlala began his testimony after his legal team was unsuccessful in postponing his testimony due to unpreparedness.

During the proceedings, the Committee's chief evidence leader, Norman Arendse, made enquiries about the R362 million tender that his company, Medicare24, received from the South African Police Service to provide healthcare services. The proceedings hit a snag when Matlala began hesitating to continue responding to Aendse's questions.

Matlala is not comfortable with immunity

Matlala expressed that he was not comfortable with testifying and answering some of the questions Arendse asked about the SAPS tender. When asked why, he explained that he was not confident that the immunity the Ad hoc Committee afforded him would be valid. The Committee chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, assured him that when he took the oath, the oath included giving him immunity from prosecution on anything he testified to.

Matlala was still not convinced, so Arendse explained to him how immunity works. The Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, quipped and also assured him that the statements he makes during his testimony may not be used against him. Malema also responded to Matlala's concerns that investigators would use his testimony and claim that the statements made were from another source. Malema said that the investigator would have to reveal the sources. Matlala requested to consult with his legal team during the break.

This is a developing story.

