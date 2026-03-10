Viewers of Mzansi Wethu's latest telenovela, Homecoming , have commented on Ngarage and MaNgcobi's affair on social media

On the show, MaNgcobo developed feelings for her best friend, Zethu's brother, Ngarage, and cheated on her husband with him

The show recently caused a buzz online when it was renewed for another season after replacing Sibongile & The Dlaminis

'Homecoming' Fans Respond to Ngarage and MaNgcobo's Affair

Actors Amahle Khumalo, who portrays the role of MaNgcobo, and Sabelo Hadebe, who plays Ngarage, have had social media users talking since their Homecoming characters began having an affair.

Hadebe and Khumalo star opposite actress Shine Madela, who plays Sifiso's wife, Mankwanyane in the Mzansi Wethu telenovela

The Tshedza pictures telenovela recently made headlines when Mzansi Magic reportedly renewed it for a second season.

A Homecoming fan 2thisisz_sib commented about Ngarage and MaNgcobo's affair on her X account on 4 March 2026.

On the show, MaNgcobo's husband, Shwabi, found her in bed with one of his employees, Ngarage, from the shebeen, and beat him up. Fans of the show also recently found out that Shwabi has been physically abusing MaNgcobo throughout their marriage.

The TVSA, Homecoming March 2026, teasers reveal that Shwabi will hire men to keep an eye on Ngarage after he slept with his wife.

The Tuesday, 17 March 2026 teaser reads: "Shwabi's goons stake out Ngarage."

The Monday, 23 March 2026, teaser reveals that Ngarage might ask MaNgcobo to marry him.

"Ngarage wants to elope with MaNgcobo," reads the teaser.

The Monday, 30 March 2026 teaser indicates that MaNgcobo will find out disturbing information about her husband and deal with him personally.

The March 2026 teasers also reveal that Ngarage and Zethu's mother will explode when she finds out that Ngarage is having an affair with a married woman.

This comes after a few months after she learned that her daughter, Zethu, was in a relationship with Sifiso, who is married to MaNkwanyane.

Homecoming fans react to the current storyline

@Lily72891007 replied:

"Ngarage inoba ufuna ukufa sana," (Ngarage wants to die).

@LangaJones reacted:

"We’re back, emathandweni, (in love). Love lives here."

@ipreferkaye responded:

"Nga, you’re passionate about the wrong things."

@malapela_tebogo wrote:

"Mthandeni and Nga rest in peace in advance because next weekend we are burying you guys."

@thisiz_sibzzz said:

"Ngarage and Mthandeni are playing with fire sana."

@LangaJones commented:

"Amaphutha? These siblings seriously need to rethink their choices because somehow their 'soulmates' always seem to be someone else’s partner."

@LangaJones responded:

"Another man’s bed? The audacity must have been on sale, Nga."

Actress Six Nyamane discusses her doctor role on Homecoming

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented actress and musician Six Nyamane celebrated her latest character on Mzansi Wethu's telenovela Homecoming.

This was the actress's latest role since she left Generations: The Legacy, where she played a journalist, Nozipho Cele-Moroka .

South Africans and fans of the actress recently took to social media to congratulate Nyamane on her latest role.

