Former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Neliswa Ngada has responded to The Don's departure from the show

The Don and King Wanda were the latest reality TV stars to be evicted from the competition on Sunday,8 March 2026

Fans of the reality TV show commented on Ngada's reaction to The Don's exit over the weekend

Source: Twitter

Social media influencer Neliswa Ngada, who was in a relationship with The Don in the Big Brother Mzansi reality TV show, has reacted to his departure from the show.

The Don, real name Sihle Sishi, was evicted from the competition on Sunday, 8 March 2026, after King Wanda.

Sishi previously trended on social media when his alleged girlfriend responded to his meltdown over Ngada's exit.

The former reality TV star posted a sweet message to The Don on her X account on Sunday, 8 March 2026.

"Proud of you, my baby @sihlesishii. Thank you for making the house a safe space for me. Shoutout for respecting us even in my absence. Now get home, let’s raise Fancy," said Ngada.

Social media users comment on Neliswa's post

@BNellyLyon reacted:

"Mama, are you going to allow him to kiss us there on TikTok or is that over?"

@Dl32941Dlamini said:

"He played a very authentic game. I have no doubt the sky is the limit for him. He gained a lot of respect from the young men out there; he led them with good intentions."

@Fabthatolous wrote:

"I love this...All the best guys... and yes I am a T fan but also human and love love.. Enjoy, guys... also, Nels is so funny. All the best, guys."

@official_hloli responded:

"I'm emotional now, bathong. I love you, Neliswa, and The Don. May God continue to bless you on your journey."

@Skona132 commented:

"Ohh Mntase He did so well, we're proud as your favs. Please ke mntase ningasivaleli ngaphandle as the big brother curtains have closed. Asisabukeli thina ngoku..lol. oooh may you both win in life, I have no doubt."

@Oonathee_figlan replied:

"Oh, it feels like a beautiful dream. Let’s push our people on socials, guys. The house was just a stepping stone."

@justyazee reacted:

"I’m reading this for the trillionth time from “thank you… for me,' she’s thanking him for how he always protected her, even when she stressed him, he kept her around to ensure she’s safe, and respecting us'. Oh, he stayed true to their promises throughout."

@JoyceMamikie said:

"Thandisende fans are real bullies.. Imagine what they are doing under this post. And you, Neliswa, stop hating your fellows over man..sometimes believe that girls too can love not only men..Nxa."

