A woman on social media who claims to be Don's real-life girlfriend has responded to his reaction when Neliswa was removed from Big Brother Mzansi

The reality TV star trended on social media over the weekend after he cried for Neliswa Ngada following her disqualification from the competition

Big Brother Mzansi fans responded to the woman, who claims to be Don's girlfriend, on social media

'BBMzansi' Don's girlfriend comments on his meltdown after Neliswa's Exit. Image: Jabu McDonald

Source: Twitter

A social media user called Buhle Benkosi has commented on Don's meltdown after his Big Brother Mzansi girlfriend, Neliswa, was sent packing on Sunday, 15 February 2026.

Businesswoman Neliswa Ngada surprised South Africans over the weekend when she was disqualified from the show after physically assaulting Que.

Ngada also trended on social media when her alleged university friend commented on her personality after her departure.

Social media user @tsholofelo_ shared a clip on her X account on Monday, 16 February 2026, of Don's alleged real-life girlfriend exposing him on social media.

The clip is captioned: "Don’s alleged girlfriend is crashing out there on TikTok #BBMzansi #BBMzansiS6."

In the video, the TikToker @Buhlebenkosimbali18 says, "He promised you to behave when he gets to the Big Brother Mzansi house, now he's crying like a married woman that just lost her husband."

Viewers of the reality TV show were surprised on Sunday evening, 15 February 2026, when Don cried continuously when Neliswa was removed from the show after she physically assaulted Que.

The Don and Neliswa were dating in the house

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared photos of Don and Neliswa's romantic relationship on his X account on 12 February 2026.

"I hope Neliswa and The Don continue as a couple outside of the house. They really look good together," said McDonald.

Big Brother Mzansi fans comment on Don's alleged lover outside the house

@Tssholofelo_ said:

"Such a pretty babe."

@LimpopoDaddy replied:

"She mustn't worry, she will be reunited with her furniture, Don and his Pantiti mistress, Neliswa, in seven working days."

@Ifoma756291 reacted:

"This is the third girl claiming to be his gfclout is some sh*t."

@bholutiphhe wrote:

"You people should allow Don to come home and meet his wife."

@PhumeleleN63127 said:

"Lol, this one loves Don..It's so funny because the Don did say that he doesn't have a girlfriend."

@zeekhoo20281 replied:

"Lol, isn't this a different person now?"

@a_jei20 responded:

"Don cheated on chipi ntho ethata (a hot girl) for Neliswa, who doesn't even rate him? His loss."

@Thiba_mowe replied:

"I have a feeling they are all clout chasing!"

@a_jei20 wrote:

"Lmfao, men are pathetic, honestly."

@likss451002 said:

"We only know Neliswa."

Giggs commented:

"He cried as she died.😭Has he ever cried for you?"

DaGreat Mthimkulu🌳 replied:

"Take him back and replace him immediately after saying you forgive him, ei abafana ba yang nyanyisa," (Boys are showing you flames).

Buhlebenkosi mbalenhle🦋 also said:

"Eii out there embarrassing me and stuff😭."

@snowbaby2015 said:

'You are such a troll, and what you are doing is embarrassing, please."

Don's alleged girlfriend drags him for crying for Neliswa after her 'BBMzansi' exit. Images: JabuMcdonald

Source: Twitter

BBMzansi fans react to Didi's statement after the altercation with Que and Neliswa's exit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that social media influencer Didi Mothobi responded to her altercation with Que in the Big Brother Mzansi competition.

Mothobi trended on social media when she received 2 strikes for her vulgar words towards her housemate, Que.

Big Brother Mzansi fans reacted to Mothobi's statement on social media on Sunday, 15 February 2026.

Source: Briefly News