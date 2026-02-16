A woman allegedly linked to Murdah Bongz has caused chaos on social media after she was spotted rocking his clothing brand

Social media erupted when the photos and videos made rounds, suggesting that the lady was the DJ's girlfriend

The allegations were first made by Musa Khawula, and they quickly gained traction, with more people sharing photos of the lady in Murdah's merchandise

Woman linked to Murdah Bongz flaunted her Valentine’s Day gifts while wearing his Merchandise. Image: Murdahbongz

South African DJ Murdah Bongz is back in the spotlight. The controversial gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, made fresh allegations about Bongz cheating on his wife, DJ Zinhle.

This time, he named a woman and posted videos of her showing off her Valentine's Day spoils. What left many jaws on the floor was that she was spotted wearing Murdah Bongz's merchandise, and not just once.

Is this Murdah's girlfriend?

In a now-deleted X post, Khawula posted a video of a lady named Sands, accusing her of being the former Black Motion group member's girlfriend.

However, the accuracy of the rumours was questioned due to the fact that Khawula deleted the post. Murdah previously responded to the rumours with an AI-generated video of Musa apologising to the couple.

Another user made the same allegation with receipts. @sanelenkosiii posted a video of the lady wearing his merchandise on Valentine's Day, and she showed off her gifts.

"Dripped in his latest Merch, DJ Zinhle’s husband Murda Bongz's side chick Sands shows off her Valentine’s Day spoils," the post was captioned.

In one video, she wore a black matching tracksuit with the DJ's logo. In another, she wore a white tee, just like Murdah's.

Below are some of the online reactions:

@femaleAlostro said:

"We have a new problem, Abomakhwapheni don’t wanna be in the khwapha anymore."

@Pinkdoll_love asked:

"Omg Murda Bongs. This is so messy. Why is she showing off she want it to be public?"

@stronges_tsoul reacted:

"That relationship ended when she mourned her baby daddy in front of the whole South African and had Murdah become a laughing stock as a weak man. I knew this was coming."

@CharmPAINNN said:

"A 'source' will come & say (via video) to address the rumour, that it is a model for her husband's fashion brand and they're happy."

@GuavaJuiice_ said:

"I’m so scared. I need to pray harder for a long lasting forever happy marriage."

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz previously responded to the cheating rumours. Image: Djzinhle

DJ Zinhle reacts to hubby cheating rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, after facing backlash, DJ Zinhle responded via social media, saying she prefers to stay silent amid the noise.

“It is super hard to humble yourself and say, ‘I’m just going to let this thing go. I’m not going to respond to this. I’m just going to let it go.’ Letting it go is so hard because it’s so easy to get angry and want to react, but most times, for me, I would love to let things go,” she said.

She said she opts for a low-key life, but it is hard when people constantly make false allegations about her.

