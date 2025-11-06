DJ Zinhle recently posted a cryptic video on her social media page, seemingly addressing a private matter

The musician spoke about "letting go" and described the difficulty of moving on with her life after being provoked

Her emotional message surfaced amid ongoing social media rumours concerning her marriage. While she did not directly reference the rumours, fans quickly speculated that the post was her way of addressing the situation

DJ Zinhle spoke about the difficulties of moving on after being provoked. Images: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

South African musician and businesswoman DJ Zinhle shared a mysterious video in which she spoke about moving on with her life after being dragged into drama.

In a now-viral TikTok video posted on 10 October 2025, Zinhle spoke about the difficulty of "letting go" and not responding to rumours or speculation.

"It's super hard to decide that, 'I'm going to let this thing go. I'm not going to respond to this, I'm just gonna let it go.' But letting go is so hard because it's easy to get angry and want to react, but most times, I would actually love to let things go."

Zinhle said that, instead of addressing people on social media, fighting, and explaining herself, she just wants an easy life away from the drama.

She emphasised that people often provoke others by questioning things that don't concern them and causing unnecessary chaos. The video concludes with Zinhle turning away, a blank expression settling on her face before she lets out a heavy sigh.

DJ Zinhle posted an emotional video, lamenting a personal situation that is weighing heavily on her. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The video surfaced weeks after mounting rumours concerning her marriage were spread by controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula. And while Zinhle did not directly address the speculation, thousands of her 1.9 million followers made their own conclusions in the comment section.

Watch DJ Zinhle's video below.

Fans decode DJ Zinhle's emotional video

Social media erupted over DJ Zinhle's cryptic clip, speculating on the message behind the video. Read some of their comments below.

K🧸💋 was shattered:

"The pain in her eyes."

Confidence said:

"It’s hard to let go."

masindy202 wrote:

"You don’t deserve this, bestie, you're such a sweetie."

Vanny_Nessa posted:

"I’m so sorry for what you’re going through."

Zenande wrote:

"Explaining is a waste of time because people want to hear what they want to."

Supporters sent comforting messages to DJ Zinhle. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Ayanda M |Life&Everything Nice responded:

"Oh, you are such a lover girl, you don’t deserve this. Sending healing and peace."

Black Barbie _ SA🇿🇦 advised:

"Don't react, bestie, it's the best reaction ever. Let them drown in their own imaginations!!"

Rami added:

"Just let it go, sis. You are beautiful and smart. Let the people talk, don't be pushed by them. Just smile."

By choosing to share her struggle with "letting go" instead of addressing the rumours head-on, Zinhle presented a clear picture of her desire for peace in response to the ongoing speculation about her marriage. While the cryptic message spoke volumes to her current situation, the thousands of supportive messages from fans underscored the impact of her video.

Fans criticise DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz' video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Zinhle's romantic video with her husband, Murdah Bongz.

The lovebirds shared a quiet moment, enjoying each other's company. However, online users were not buying their chemistry, claiming it was merely for the cameras.

