Award-winning musician DJ Zinhle has been announced as a brand ambassador for World Sports Betting (WSB)

The DJ and reality TV star has expressed her excitement over this new partnership

Adding to her wins in 2025, DJ Zinhle was also awarded a prestigious award, which highlighted her immense contribution to the industry

DJ Zinhle has been announced as the ambassador for World Sports Betting.

DJ Zinhle is steadily growing her empire, one accolade at a time. Africa's number 1 female DJ is now the new brand ambassador for World Sports Betting (WSB).

Her artistry and the company's values fit like a hand in a glove. This is because DJ Zinhle's brand aligns with the betting company.

DJ Zinhle on new ambassador gig

The Indlovu hitmaker is excited for this new chapter in her life, highlighting the core value of this deal.

“I am thrilled to join World Sports Betting as an ambassador. This partnership is about celebrating culture, entertainment, and ambition. I look forward to creating memorable experiences with the WSB community,” she said reacting to the partnership.

Likewise, the betting company also hold Zinhle in high acclaim, saying she is the epitome of excellence.

“Partnering with DJ Zinhle is an exciting step for us. She embodies the spirit of excellence and entertainment that our brand stands for, and we are proud to welcome her into the WSB family.”

DJ Zinhle has joined the World Sports Betting family.

DJ Zinhle is more than just a DJ, and she has proven that time and time again. She is a powerhouse who dabbles in business and TV.

She has appeared in Jika MaJika, Idols South Africa, Turn It On, and 1's and 2's. Zinhle had an acting stint on Ekasi: Our Stories, Play Your Part, Tropika Island of Treasure, The Close Up, and Rhythm City.

Beyond that, she has starred in her own reality show, DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected. On the business side, Zinhle owns growing brands ERA By DJ Zinhle, Hair Majesty and a couch company called Jiyane Atelier.

DJ Zinhle honoured at 2025 WomenCan Awards

Just recently, the DJ received her flowers at the 2025 WomenCan Awards ceremony. She dedicated her Powerhouse Award to women dreamers, which she won for her immense contribution to the music and fashion industry.

"This award is deeply personal for me as I dedicate it to every single woman who dares to dream and keep the fire burning. I would also like to express my gratitude to the organisation for honouring me with this award.

"And also for them having created such a great platform for us women in order to celebrate and also remind each other about the power we hold whenever we stand together. This evening, I am accepting this award and not for myself but for every woman who has a dream," she said.

DJ Zinhle celebrates Zee Nation Fest success

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle was in awe over the success of her second Zee Nation Fest. Her besties showed up and showed off to support the star.

The show took place on 9 August 2025 at the Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg.

