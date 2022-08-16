DJ Zinhle shared that she may be due to win a SAMA award in 2022 with her song featuring musician Lloyiso

The SAMAs are some of the most important music awards in Mzansi, and DJ Zinhle got nominated for her song Indlovu

DJ Zinhle proudly showed off her latest win to fans who were happy to join in the celebration with the beloved artist

DJ Zinhle wins yet again with an impressive SAMAs achievement. The beloved DJ created quite the bop with Indlovu, earning its place in the SAMA 2022 nominations.

DJ Zinhle was excited about her SAMA nomination for the music video for to hit song 'Indlovu' featuring Lloyiso. Image: Instagram/@djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle is a woman of many talents, if she is not busy with the business, she is dominating the music space. DJ Zinhle was understandably excited about her SAMA nomination and posted about it on social media.

DJ Zinhle celebrates major SAMA nomination

Zinhle is nominated for the Music Video of the Year Award at the annual SAMAs. The musician created awesome visuals for her song and is getting recognition from the SAMAs with singer Lloyiso on the Indlovu. In a post celebrating the news, DJ Zinhle wrote:

"A sexy & nominated hun."

Zinhle is nominated with Micasa's Mamela, Nomfundo Moh's Phakhade Lami, and Kamo Mphela's Nkulunkulu, to name a few.

Zinhle's fans were happy to join the DJ in complimenting her music excellence. Messages of congratulations poured in under the comments section of the DJ's post.

@ntombee_1 commented:

"Well deserved friend. Congratulations ❤️"

@the_blessed_sbahle commented:

"Sorry, a sexy and nominated wife❤️"

@ndushezi commented:

"Yes mama!"

@vimbai_m_ commented:

"You have so many nominations of different awards. Congratulations and good luck."

@m_luyanda commented:

"You go, sexy mamaCongratulations."

@iamzintleyekelo commented:

"Haibo well deserved kesana❤️"

