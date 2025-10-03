DJ Black Coffee is bringing his Africa Is Not a Jungle Festival back home this year in November

The global superstar promised to bring next-level vibes, world-class production and a powerful message through his festival

Black Coffee further shared the purpose behind bringing his festival back home, and in two different cities

Black Coffee is bringing his festival in Mzansi. Image: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African DJ and music producer Black Coffee will be bringing his popular festival, Africa Is Not a Jungle, back home.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Fetch Your Life hitmaker will be hosting his highly anticipated festival in Durban and Johannesburg this coming November. He also promised that he would bring next-level vibes, world-class production and a powerful message during the events.

Africa Is Not a Jungle shows are about the community, its connection and making sure that the world understands and feels the energy that comes from Africa.

What is the Africa Is Not a Jungle festival?

Africa Is Not a Jungle 2025 exceeds being just a festival—it's a movement. It brings together music, culture, and social responsibility. It's a platform where the world can see the strength of African sound and talent. Each ticket bought contributes to a larger narrative of empowerment, community, and limitless creativity.

Black also spoke about the mission of this year's festival in Mzansi. He also mentioned that each of his fans will become a part of something bigger as the events have partnered with his foundation to raise funds that will support all the projects that are focused on education, the arts, and developing under-resourced communities across SA.

"We’re not only throwing a festival; we’re showcasing who we are and what we’re capable of. Every fan becomes part of something bigger. That’s the power of music," he said.

The 'Africa Is Not a Jungle' festival will take place in Durban and Jhb. Image: Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nasty C and Uncle Waffles will headline 'You are Dark & Lovely' Festival

Briefly News had also reported in September 2025 that another big festival will be hosted in November, also in Johannesburg, which is the You Are Dark & Lovely festival.

Taking place on Saturday, 8 November 2025, Nasty C and Uncle Waffles will be headlining the event, alongside Murdah Bongz, DJ Zinhle, Kabza De Small, Cassper Nyovest, Young Stunna, Major League DJz, Zee Nxumalo, Lelowhatsgood and Kamo Mphela.

The Brand's Business Lead, Bongi, said:

"When we were putting it together, we said these are also stars that our fans and supporters love to listen to, so that is why it's such a good mixture of male and females this year, however we did have our non-negotiables which are the beautiful female stars and with Uncle Waffles being the headliner it was a no-brainer I mean she done so well globally, so why not have her here where she started, so yeah and I believe people will be happy with the lineup we chose for the day. "

Hey Neighbour postpones event

In a previous report from Briefly News, Hey Neighbour has announced that the festival has been postponed.

The show was to be headlined by American singer Doja Cat and was initially scheduled for August 2025. Ticket holders demanded answers regarding their refunds and whether the same artists would still be available.

