On the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu , Musa Mseleku's daughter, Methuli Mseleku, got to meet her siblings

The awkwardness was felt through the TV screens, and Mzansi did not hold back in sharing their views

However, a comment from one of Musa Mseleku's daughters on TikTok left peeps shocked and disappointed

Musa Mseleku's daughter, Mawande Mseleku, shaded her baby sister Methuli on TikTok. Image: Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The events that unfolded on the latest episode landed the hit Mzansi Magic reality TV show on top of the trends list. This time, Mawande Mseleku, Musa Mseleku's daughter, who is in high school, left a shady comment on her TikTok account regarding her sister, baby Methuli.

Mawande Mseleku shocks SA with shady comment

After Thursday night's episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, where Mseleku introduced his youngest child to his other ten kids, social media users caught a comment from Mawande, who is MaNgwabe's child.

In a lively TikTok post of Mawande dancing, a follower left a comment which rubbed her the wrong way.

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"Sisi ka Met (Met's sister)," the follower said, to which Mawande replied with, "Hayi kabi, kodwa now," which translates to, "Not in a bad way, but no."

Also being blamed for this shady response is Samke MaKhwela, the mother of Methuli Mseleku, and Musa's fifth wife.

Fans of the show were introduced to Baby Met after Season 8, when Musa posted photos of him visiting the baby in his car and MaCele's home.

Some fans recall her allegedly sidelining the other wives' kids, saying only MaCele's children are the rightful siblings to Methuli. Many netizens believe this might have been the reason Mawande and the other kids did not warm up to Met.

Look at the screenshot below:

Mzansi blames Musa for Mawande's shady post

Musa Mseleku’s daughter, Mawande Mseleku, shaded her baby sister. Image: Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions to the screenshot:

@Amo_Modiks shared:

"Met’s mom also said she only recognises MaCele's kids as her own, not the other kids, so to me it’s fair. MaKwela started all this with innocent kids as well."

@Asa_khe stated:

"Exactly. Had she (MaKhwela) kept her mouth shut about izingane, all kids would’ve embraced Met."

@Keabie blamed Mseleku:

"She carried her name well, unfortunately, Musa cursed his own child by giving her that name bona manje."

@phiphiMT defended Mawande:

"I hear her because what backhanded comment is that, you want kids to feed into your vile gossip yoh."

@BapheDube questioned:

"But umama ka Met said Met’s siblings are Macele’s children nje or siwrong?"

@m_sonyabashe observed:

"And ke even Samke said on TV the only kids she considers as her kids are Macele household, so these kids watch the show. Attitude ka samke yiyo Le."

@NoneofyourBzns_ said:

"The family dynamics changed ever since the issue of number five arose. I don’t blame Mawande for not accepting last born ka Mseleku. She needs time to adjust and accept. She’s still learning."

Musa Mseleku shares selfie with Baby Met

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa and MaKhwela's child had social media users stunned as she bears a striking resemblance to her father's firstborn, Sne Mseleku.

Speculations rose that Musa and Smake have a secondborn; however, she debunked that claim.

Source: Briefly News