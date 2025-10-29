DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz’ Romantic Video Trolled Online: “It Looks So Staged”
- A video of DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz enjoying some quality time together had everyone on social media talking
- The lovebirds shot a romantic video, enjoying a wholesome moment in their garden, and the responses on social media were mixed
- While fans admired their bond, critics accused the pair of "staging" their romance
South African DJs and power couple, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz, recently enjoyed some quiet time together in a new video.
The pair gave followers a glimpse of how they spend quality time by enjoying a relaxing time together in their backyard, away from the noise.
Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, Zinhle shared a video of herself sitting on her hubby's lap, embracing as their song, Woza, played in the background.
The song is a passionate celebration of love, with the title, which means "come," emphasising Zinhle and Bongz's desire for absolute closeness, leaving no space between them. This theme is perfectly mirrored in the video, where they are seen embracing and enjoying the comfort of their intimacy.
It features Mthunzi, Skillz and Nana Atta, and is one of the standout songs on Zinhle's Zee Nation Volume 1 EP, alongside Kusazokhanya and the smash hit Sorry.
Their wholesome moment is one of many instances where Zinhle and Bongz were openly affectionate with each other, from showing each other off on their respective social media pages to enjoying some PDA at events.
The original post received an overflow of love and over 48,000 likes on Instagram. However, the tone was entirely different on Twitter (X), where savagery resides.
Reshared by MDNnewss, the video was watched over 100,000 times and garnered hundreds of spicy comments, and they did not hold back on the criticism.
Watch DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz' video below.
Social media reacts to DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz' video
Supporters were moved by the couple's romantic video.
chelseamimm joked:
"Asante's baby brother loading!"
andiswa_pholobs gushed over the couple:
"So warm and beautiful to witness. Dear future hubby, I hope you're taking notes!!"
nomzamox_ manifested:
"May this love find me."
ekssha01 posted:
"This kind of quality time hits different; when it is shared between husband and wife."
daddy_zee14 added:
"This is so cute, even the song choice."
On the other hand, others accused the pair of faking their bond for social media.
hlovo_ said:
"They set the camera up before making this video, and that’s kinda funny to me."
_FundiswaZ wrote:
"Lol, if you are in a relationship where you need to set up cameras and prove to people that you are happy, you must give up."
cherry_poppinss laughed:
"It looks so staged and forced, and it's not just them. Everyone who does this is cringe."
FootballStage_1 SPECULATED:
"They are doing it for likes."
Shiax25 posted:
"Trying to prove to us that they are sincerely in love. Nah, the house is on fire."
Murdah Bongz trolled after Con Court ruling
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the Constitutional Court's ruling allowing men to take their wives' surnames.
Murdah Bongz was savagely roasted online, with trolls saying he would soon be taking DJ Zinhle's last name.
This was due to the DJ's kindhearted nature and modern approach to building a blended family with his wife, which many South African men have labelled as "simp" behaviour and "performative."
