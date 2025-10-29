Makhadzi’s Glow Up From Rags to Riches Has Mzansi Talking: “I Knew You Before You Were Born”
- Popular X user Lerato Pillay shared Makhadzi's inspiring transformation with a powerful Bible verse
- The throwback photo showed Makhadzi's early struggles as an up-and-coming artist
- Fans celebrated her journey from humble beginnings to national treasure
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
A recent post on X by social media user @LeratoPillayZA has touched thousands of South Africans after showcasing Makhadzi’s inspiring rise from poverty to prominence. The post features two photos of the Limpopo-born star, one from her early days, wearing a visibly worn-out wig and modest outfit, and the other showing her in full glamour, confident and radiant in her success.
Pillay captioned the post with the Bible verse:
"I knew you before you were born." _God
The post shows side-by-side images of Makhadzi then and now. It has so far attracted over 100k views:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Fans shared mixed reactions
User @Velile_Mabaso1 praised the singer:
"Makadzi made herself, nobody discovered her as they will always claim on other artists so that they can own them. God bless her."
Another user, @IsraelMoukangwe, seemed to give a life lesson. He said:
"At least she is making her own money, unlike some ladies who target rich men for money and soft life."
Not all fans had good things to say. @Molefi02 accused the award-winning singer of arrogance. He said:
"Now she's arrogant as hell, I once saw her ill treat one of her dancers. I hated her there, until now. One example of never allow a black child to have money."
From rags to riches
The old picture of Makhadzi that Pillay posted on X was first posted by the Ghanama hitmaker herself, reflecting on her own journey.
The throwback photo, raw and unfiltered, reminded many fans of the sacrifices Makhadzi made before fame. She has often spoken about performing for small crowds, recording with limited resources, and facing criticism for her unconventional sound. Despite the challenges, her determination never wavered.
Now, the Murahu hitmaker stands among South Africa’s most celebrated artists, with a career that has transcended borders. From performing in packed arenas to earning international collaborations, Makhadzi’s story has become one of inspiration and perseverance.
Despite the fame, Makhadzi has not forgotten about her cultural roots. She recently went online to celebrate her roots on Heritage Day.
Makhadzi continues to thrive in her career
Recently at the Miss South Africa pageant, Makhadzi was part of the star-studded line-up. Following her performance, the singer and songwriter took to X, expressing pride and confidence in her craft, while not shying away from talking about the pressures her work brings.
In response, fans rallied behind her, reassuring her of her talent.
Possible financial woes
Stardom does not come cheap. Makhadzi has learnt this the hard way after Briefly News reported that she was allegedly R200k deep in debt.
Reacting to the allegations, she took to her official X account on Sunday, 12 October 2025 and responded. The response was written in her typical broken English style that she gladly embraces.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Proofreading by Privie Kandi, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za