Popular X user Lerato Pillay shared Makhadzi's inspiring transformation with a powerful Bible verse

The throwback photo showed Makhadzi's early struggles as an up-and-coming artist

Fans celebrated her journey from humble beginnings to national treasure

From Rags to Riches: Makhadzi dressed in beautiful dresses. Image: @Makhadzi Source: Instagram

A recent post on X by social media user @LeratoPillayZA has touched thousands of South Africans after showcasing Makhadzi’s inspiring rise from poverty to prominence. The post features two photos of the Limpopo-born star, one from her early days, wearing a visibly worn-out wig and modest outfit, and the other showing her in full glamour, confident and radiant in her success.

Pillay captioned the post with the Bible verse:

"I knew you before you were born." _God

The post shows side-by-side images of Makhadzi then and now. It has so far attracted over 100k views:

Fans shared mixed reactions

User @Velile_Mabaso1 praised the singer:

"Makadzi made herself, nobody discovered her as they will always claim on other artists so that they can own them. God bless her."

Another user, @IsraelMoukangwe, seemed to give a life lesson. He said:

"At least she is making her own money, unlike some ladies who target rich men for money and soft life."

Not all fans had good things to say. @Molefi02 accused the award-winning singer of arrogance. He said:

"Now she's arrogant as hell, I once saw her ill treat one of her dancers. I hated her there, until now. One example of never allow a black child to have money."

From rags to riches

The old picture of Makhadzi that Pillay posted on X was first posted by the Ghanama hitmaker herself, reflecting on her own journey.

Makhadzi shared an older picture of herself on the come up. Image: @Makhadzisa. Source: Twitter

The throwback photo, raw and unfiltered, reminded many fans of the sacrifices Makhadzi made before fame. She has often spoken about performing for small crowds, recording with limited resources, and facing criticism for her unconventional sound. Despite the challenges, her determination never wavered.

Now, the Murahu hitmaker stands among South Africa’s most celebrated artists, with a career that has transcended borders. From performing in packed arenas to earning international collaborations, Makhadzi’s story has become one of inspiration and perseverance.

Despite the fame, Makhadzi has not forgotten about her cultural roots. She recently went online to celebrate her roots on Heritage Day.

Makhadzi continues to thrive in her career

Recently at the Miss South Africa pageant, Makhadzi was part of the star-studded line-up. Following her performance, the singer and songwriter took to X, expressing pride and confidence in her craft, while not shying away from talking about the pressures her work brings.

In response, fans rallied behind her, reassuring her of her talent.

Possible financial woes

Stardom does not come cheap. Makhadzi has learnt this the hard way after Briefly News reported that she was allegedly R200k deep in debt.

Reacting to the allegations, she took to her official X account on Sunday, 12 October 2025 and responded. The response was written in her typical broken English style that she gladly embraces.

