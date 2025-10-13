Makhadzi reacted to a report that her assets could be auctioned after she failed to pay R200,000 to a tax consultancy firm

In her reaction, Makhadzi urged the publication to report on her upcoming event

South Africans offered Makhadzi legal advice, while others supported her and celebrated her broken English

Makhadzi responded to a report that her assets could be auctioned over a R200k debt.

Award-winning South African musician Makhadzi responded to reports that she is facing asset liquidation after allegedly failing to pay a tax consultancy firm approximately R200,000 for its services.

City Press reported that the company, STT Holding, helped reduce her tax debt from R6 million to R2 million, but claims she only paid R100,000 of the agreed-upon R200,000 fee. According to the publication, STT Holding was granted a court writ of execution to auction Makhadzi’s assets after the two-year legal dispute escalated.

Makhadzi responds to report she could lose assets

After City Press published the report, Makhadzi took to her official X account on Sunday, 12 October 2025 and responded. The response was written in her characteristic broken English.

In her scathing response, Makhadzi accused City Press of lying and urged the publication to report on her upcoming One Woman Show in December. Makhadzi’s response read:

“Dear City Press, can you also publish that I am doing a ONE WOMAN SHOW on 20 and 21 December at Makhuvha and Ha Rabali Stadium? 🏟️.. at least lies must be added with the truth, and whoever published this still thinks we are still in 2010, where you can just wake up and DAMAGE an artist's image by lies, knowing very well, they can’t defend themselves. This is an error of ma born free. Change your mindset. All I want to say is respect is beautiful. Leskar nyatsa. How can you wake up and just write lies? 😭.”

See the full post below:

Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi's response to R200k debt

South Africans filled the comments with legal advice, sympathy for Makhazi and reactions to her broken English.

Here are some of the comments:

@SHEZNEYLETHU joked:

“Official statement in Mxit English 😭 that’s why she’s the African Queen.”

@Matome_Kay advised:

“Well, that's an easy R200k for you, Khaladzi. Sue them for defamation and get that free money, with a frontpage apology and advert for your upcoming gigs.”

@MokwadiMo claimed:

“Thank you, Queen. We know mainstream media is a tool to destroy Black people.”

@pnmking retorted:

“Take us seriously and stop writing nonsense, wena.”

@Thee_BigMoss argued:

“You don’t owe anyone good English, the very same people criticising you have done away with their customs and culture after being brainwashed with a bible, now imagine taking such people seriously.”

@Max_MiyaM advised:

“You are a very big artist, loved by millions. You sell out shows. You really need a social media handler, hey. So that you can focus on doing what you love and are good at, music and performing.”

Makhadzi reacted to claims she could lose her assets after failing to pay a R200k debt.

Record label responds to Makhadzi's claims

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Open Mic Productions and Mokima Music & Publishing responded to Makhadzi's claims that they were swindling her.

This was after Makhadzi went onto social media and claimed the record labels were profiting from her work without her consent. The companies reacted and also made allegations against Makhadzi.

