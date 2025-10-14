Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane opened a case after an alleged assassination plot was made against her

The former Public Protector believes that the threat is related to the power struggle within Mpumalanga

South Africans shared their thoughts online about Mkhwebane's claims that her life was in danger

MPUMALANGA – Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is afraid that her life is in danger after a voice note surfaced online, allegedly plotting to kill her.

The former Public Protector, who is currently the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Provincial Convenor in Mpumalanga, has since opened a case with the police. Mkhwebane believes the plot is tied to the internal power struggle within the MK Party in the province.

Assassination plot uncovered against Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane confirmed that she opened a case with the South African Police Service (SAPS) on 11 October 2025, after becoming aware of the circulation of a voice note. In the voice note, a man who is believed to be a senior member of the MK Party expressed hatred towards Mkhwebane. He then discussed plans to kill her.

“I have opened a case with SAPS. This threat cannot be taken lightly. Political killings are a reality in South Africa,” Mkhwebane said about the situation.

She also accused the senior member of treating her as a political rival in the province after he reportedly failed to secure a senior post in the province.

MK Party condemns the disturbing voice note

The MK Party in the Nkangala region has condemned the voice note. The region also confirmed the voice note was authentic, warning that it could inspire violence.

“These threats are dangerous and could incite harm against comrade Mkhwebane,” the region said.

Mkhwebane is no stranger to factional disputes within the party in Mpumalanga, having already contested for the top post against Mary Phadi.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has had previous leadership battles in Mpumalanga. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

How did South Africans react to the news?

Social media users weighed in on the situation, with reactions ranging from support to scepticism.

Weziwe Magadla stated:

“Daddy Zuma is there. You are safe.”

Nelly Yose said:

“Her life has been in danger since her public protector days 🙄.”

The 80/20 principle added:

“That's what you get for joining an Nkabi party.”

Zaine Maharaj said:

“Our lives are also in danger every day on the ground, without any bodyguards.”

Francois Beauzec noted:

“All of a sudden, a lot of people's lives are in danger🤣.”

Ndumiso Ndumza Ndura said:

“It must be internal faction battles of the MKP.”

Dennis Wood stated:

“With respect, South Africans are all living in fear. We must just carry on, so what makes her so special?”

Myengwa Japhta said:

“She must be guarded. Guys, this may be true. Remember, she was a Public Protector. She knows some stuff, and everything she came up with was rejected. Remember that now, ziyakhala, all thugs must be arrested. Black and white. Period.”

