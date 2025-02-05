DJ Zinhle released her highly anticipated new song Sorry , collaborating with Skillz MusiQ, SectionFive, and MK Productions

Fans praised the track, calling it a perfect song for apologising and appreciating her consistency as both an artist and entrepreneur

Social media users urged others to stream Sorry, highlighting its meaningful lyrics and timely Valentine’s Day message

DJ Zinhle has again proven why she is regarded as the best female DJ in Mzansi. The star blessed music lovers with another banging track titled Sorry.

DJ Zinhle’s latest song ‘Sorry’ is a hit among fans. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle releases new music

Award-winning musician and businesswoman DJ Zinhle finally released her highly anticipated new track, Sorry. The talented star worked on the new song with Skillz MusiQ, SectionFive, and MK Productions.

The Umlilo hitmaker got the streets buzzing when she teased the new song a few days ago. Many agreed that the song was a hit before it was even released. DJ Zinhle is not the only one who has been teasing new music, her husband Murdah Bongz also had music lovers jumping with joy when he announced that his album was ready.

Here's what fans are saying about DJ Zinhle's new song

Social media users gave the song glowing reviews. Many said the star made a hit song.

@shukrani__ said:

"Love is gonna win this year plus DJ Zinhle gave a perfect song to ask for love back #SORRY"

@PORSCHE_BTM_RSA wrote:

"SA better give My Ma @DJZinhle her flowers 💐 while she's still alive.She is one of the most consistent Artist plus Entrepreneur. I just listened to her recent Single #SORRY Haibo what a track with so much meaning, message. Ai please stream with me ♥️🔥⤵️"

@Jamani_Khanyi commented:

"If you want to know how to apologise to someone then listen to #SORRY song by DJ Zintle and thank me later for plugging you 🔥🎶."

@shukrani__ said:

"DJ Zinhle is giving everyone a chance to make everything right and spend Valentine’s Day with your lover by saying #SORRY with a perfect song and perfect lyrics."

DJ Zinhle has finally released her new song, 'Sorry'. Image: Alexi Rosenfeld

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News