DJ Maphorisa shared a video of an energetic elderly man who stole the show at a party with his incredible dance moves

The seasoned dancer had young partygoers cheering as he showed he could keep up with the beat

South Africans were thoroughly entertained by the uncle's confident performance, with many comparing him to well-known characters

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

DJ Maphorisa's post of an elderly man went viral after he was spotted grooving to the beat. Mzansi had to comment. Images: @djmaphorisa

Source: TikTok

Star producer DJ Maphorisa, known for hits like Mnike and Banyana, posted a heartwarming video showing an elderly man bringing life to the dance floor with his unexpected moves on his TikTok account @djmaphorisa.

The footage captures the uncle breaking it down with impressive energy, proving that grooving has no age limit. Two young women in the background can be seen vibing along, clearly impressed by the elderly man's rhythm and confidence.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Dance meets amapiano royalty

The video, shared by DJ Maphorisa, who has worked with major artists like Wizkid and Drake, shows how amapiano music continues to unite South Africans of all ages.

As one of the pioneers of the genre and the mastermind behind BlaqBoy Music, Maphorisa's stamp of approval on the uncle's moves carries special weight in Mzansi's dance culture.

One DJ posted a video of an elderly gentleman jiving to his groove. The post went viral. Images: @djmaphorisa

Source: TikTok

Mzansi can't get enough

@NEO drew comparisons:

"Am I the only one who thought it's Ntate Thuso🤣🤣🤣"

@Abhuti_KayGee remembered a legend:

"The only challenge Desmond would get would be from the late Papers 🤣🤣🤣"

@itzz_Nazz shared the struggle:

"I can't find that comment 😭😭😭"

@Mr_Mabalame encouraged:

"No matter what, just do what ever it is that can make you happy🥰"

@Miguel confessed:

"To us who decided to keep quiet 😭😭"

@Makhunga000 joked:

"Me at 55 because I refused to settle down😅😅"

@Tsepang_Dube praised:

"The only guy that is qualified to be called a blessed."

@Ntokozo_Lui noticed:

"Kore, the girl is forcing to dance with this man 😂😂😂"

More dance stories

French football players brought amapiano flavour to their victory celebration, showing how Tyler ICU's Mnike has become an international celebration anthem that's taking over European locker rooms.

has become an international celebration anthem that's taking over European locker rooms. Briefly News also reported on a heartwarming cultural fusion that went viral when a Korean husband attempted to master traditional Zulu dance moves while his wife offered encouragement and tips.

also reported on a heartwarming cultural fusion that went viral when a Korean husband attempted to master traditional Zulu dance moves while his wife offered encouragement and tips. South African dance moves conquered Paris when a woman's flawless Bhebha dance performance in a French club had everyone talking about Mzansi's global dance influence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News