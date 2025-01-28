A multicultural TikTok couple went viral after the wife shared an endearing video of her Korean husband attempting to master traditional Zulu dance moves while watching TV

The content creator cheered on her determined spouse as he mimicked the movements with a stick, showcasing the beautiful blend of Korean and Zulu cultures in their relationship

Mzansi couldn't contain their laughter at his enthusiastic attempt, with many praising his dedication to learning about his wife's cultural heritage

A South African woman shared a video of her Korean husband learning to do a Zulu dance.

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming cultural exchange turned into comedy gold when a Korean husband tried his hand at traditional Zulu dancing. Content creator @lithameyilechoi captured her husband's determined attempt to mimic South African rural men performing a cultural dance on TV, complete with a stick and wiggling movements that had viewers in stitches.

Her encouraging "almost there" commentary and caption:

"I'll give him an A for effort 🤣 I have so much work to do omg 😭," perfectly captured the moment.

Watch the video below.

Why Zulu dance matters

Zulu dance holds deep cultural meaning, traditionally serving as a powerful form of storytelling and cultural expression.

These dances are performed during important ceremonies and celebrations, showcasing strength, agility, and the rich heritage of the Zulu people through movements that have been passed down through generations.

A Korean husband tried to learn how to do a Zulu dance. His wife's cheers had Mzansi commenting. Images: @lithameyilechoi

Source: TikTok

Mzansi can't stop laughing

@CcKhanyi questioned:

"Almost where🤣🤣🤣"

@SunnySouth chuckled:

"'Almost there' phi? 😂"

@palie012🇿🇦 joked:

"Is almost there in the room with us😂😂😂 hayi Litha sumqatha😂😂😂"

@Puddin' teased:

"I'm sure that 'almost there' counts as heckling 😂"

@Kimberly.H🦋 noted:

"Why are you letting the brother sweat it out when the aim is not to sweat, waphela umfana bantu ngoNolitha😂😂"

@Romaness encouraged:

"More energy 😫 More passion."

@NeoMatsaneng🌸 laughed:

"Not almost there Litha please 😂🤣 Tourists..."

