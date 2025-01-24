“Oh My God, I Missed My Dad”: SA Woman’s Emotional Surprise Visit From Korea Warms Hearts
- A South African student studying in Korea made a surprise trip home, capturing the heartwarming moment she reunited with her father
- The touching video shows her father's disbelief as he uses his phone light to see his daughter's face clearly after their long separation
- Social media users were moved by the genuine father-daughter bond, with many relating to the emotional homecoming moment
Content creator @clerency_13, known for sharing her experiences of living in Korea, posted a touching video of her surprise return home. In the viral TikTok clip, she shows herself packing before transitioning to the emotional moment she runs to embrace her father, who was so overwhelmed he needed to shine a light on her face to confirm it was his daughter.
Her caption read:
"POV: You went home and surprised your dad. Oh my God, I missed my dad😭🥺"
Watch the video below.
Study opportunities in Korea
South Africa maintains strong educational ties with the Republic of Korea, offering various scholarship opportunities for citizens. The country is known for its leadership in innovation and technology, particularly in robotics, artificial intelligence, and nanotechnology.
These programs aim to advance South Africa's development goals by giving students access to world-class education through initiatives like the Korean Government Scholarship Programme.
Mzansi gushes over reunion
@nandingobese welcomed:
"Welcome home mncanyosi. I'm sure daddy is over the moon to see u❤🥰❤"
@MaNtshingila_30 shared:
"This is the moment I have been waiting for ever since you said you are coming back to SA🥰"
@ziqonde_mbakwa noted:
"I hope you know how much your dad loves and adores you, he speaks so highly of you❤️"
@NehM🇿🇦🇩🇪 laughed:
"🥰Dad can't even believe it's you😂"
@Mary_Malinga cheered:
"Welcome back to South Africa."
@Nelly_Is_Finessin_🇿🇦🇰🇷 joked:
"😂😂😂 awww so cute! Why didn't you tell him you're coming home, ufuna ukuqulekisa ubabwakho."
@Judigirl_🇿🇦🇰🇷 observed:
"Dad wants to be sure that it's you😂😂😂"
@nonku_nzama expressed:
"This is beautiful 😍❤ Welcome home mam🥺🙏"
More family stories
- A proud matriculant's joy multiplied when his family surprised him with an expensive gift to celebrate his academic success.
- A father's hilarious reaction to his son's mismatched school shoes had social media users sharing their own parenting experiences.
- Briefly News also recently reported on a woman's heartwarming video that showcased her father and brother's thoughtful gestures that sparked conversations about family bonds.
Source: Briefly News
