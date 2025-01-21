A 2024 matriculant is over the moon after passing and his parents organised a big surprise for him

The whole family gathered for the reveal as he was gifted a new car as a reward for doing well in his matric results

Social media users loved the heartwarming moment and his genuine appreciation melted hearts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A matriculant was rewarded for passing his exams. Image: @mrs_maphs

Source: TikTok

This South African teen just nailed his Grade 12 exams and his parents went all out to celebrate.

Hard work pays off

The suspense was real when the whole family gathered, and then BAM, a sweet Opel car surprise!

He worked hard during his final year, and it has finally paid off. The video on the TikTok account @mrs_maphs blew up, getting over 1.7 million views!

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Proud parents surprised their son who matriculated in 2024. Image: @mrs_maphs

Source: TikTok

Delivery of heartwarming speech

The humble young man expressed his heartfelt gratitude in the clip. His dad and a few family members were also captured giving speeches about the matriculant's achievement.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Viewers showed love in the comments, celebrating not just his achievement but the amazing family that supported him.

See some comments below:

@U_Mzizi said:

"4 distinctions and all I got was usebenzile."

@Da-Philosopher posted:

"For varsity errands and someone his age, this is a luxury. 🤝

@disma stated:

"That's a great first car."

@NtsebisengSimelane mentioned:

"A 14-year refused brand new BMW X3 in the USA. What I love about South African children is that we appreciate what our parents can afford for us. God bless and be with you in your journey of life Nana. ❤️🙏"

@nhlamu_mahlangu commented:

"A lot of people might see this as a joke, but that car is going to get him through a lot of things. ❤️"

@PhilaNkanyisoXulu wrote:

"This is the type of car kids should be getting for passing matric. The appreciation is priceless."

@NoZulu. typed:

"Having a family that buys you a car is different flex I tell you."

@KAGI pointed out:

"Someone said le mo nyakele le mechanic. 😭😭"

@Wandile.Dlam added:

"Perfect car for a student, this is just beautiful. 🥰"

More students with impressive cars

A 17-year-old learner created a buzz on social media after buying his very first car and showing it off.

One student brought the Witwatersrand University to a standstill after they pulled up in a two million rand car.

Briefly News reported that a father decided to reward his son who passed matric with a brand new car.

Source: Briefly News