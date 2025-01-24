Global site navigation

“Saving This for This for Friday”: Man Celebrates First Payday of the New Year, SA Entertained
by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A man could not contain his excitement after seeing his January salary reflected on his account, so he decided to let the world know
  • The humorous gent asked the digital assistant what thank you meant in a foreign language and shouted it after it was shared
  • Social media users found the clip hilarious, taking to the comments section to share how excited they are for their salaries

TikTok users shared how much they were waiting for their salaries after seeing a guy who got his
A man rejoiced after seeing his January salary reflected. Image: @ntokozokruger
Source: TikTok

After the early salary payment in December, January always strains South Africans, who find it hard to cope as schools re-opening also put a financial strain on them.

A local gent shared a video on his TikTok account, under the handle @ntokozokruger, celebrating his first salary of the new year after the silly season's expenditure.

Celebrating payday differently

In the video, the man, dressed in his general worker uniform, stands by an open office window. Excited, he asks Soro on his phone to say, 'I got paid' in Portuguese, and the digital assistance app responds with 'Eu fui pago/a.' He enthusiastically shouts out the window and translates back into English.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the humourous man

The clip attracted over r475K views and hundreds of comments from social media users who could not get enough of the man's funny post. Many expressed that they were eagerly awaiting their salaries; others advised the guy not to blow it away.

Social media users were rolling in laughter after seeing a man happy because of money
A man rejoiced when he saw that his salary was in. Credit: Khosrork / Getty Image
Source: Getty Images

User @Puseletso said;

"Sending my Portugues boss uzohleka."

User @the eagle shared

"This guy is gonna ask in all languages h trend."

User @Thabiso Silangwe🇿🇦 added:

"Saving this video for my book allowance😭😭😭."

User @Clink Ngobeni said:

"I thought we have an agreement that will behave this year 🤣🤣🤣."

User @Sbusiso Mhlongo commented:

"I worked for that company my brother, good company. My grandpa is Mabaso, he was a crane operator there. Salute razo."

User @dzunisean joked:

"The one who's gon finish the money is laughing at the background."

