After the early salary payment in December, January always strains South Africans, who find it hard to cope as schools re-opening also put a financial strain on them.

A local gent shared a video on his TikTok account, under the handle @ntokozokruger, celebrating his first salary of the new year after the silly season's expenditure.

Celebrating payday differently

In the video, the man, dressed in his general worker uniform, stands by an open office window. Excited, he asks Soro on his phone to say, 'I got paid' in Portuguese, and the digital assistance app responds with 'Eu fui pago/a.' He enthusiastically shouts out the window and translates back into English.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the humourous man

The clip attracted over r475K views and hundreds of comments from social media users who could not get enough of the man's funny post. Many expressed that they were eagerly awaiting their salaries; others advised the guy not to blow it away.

User @Puseletso said;

"Sending my Portugues boss uzohleka."

User @the eagle shared

"This guy is gonna ask in all languages h trend."

User @Thabiso Silangwe🇿🇦 added:

"Saving this video for my book allowance😭😭😭."

User @Clink Ngobeni said:

"I thought we have an agreement that will behave this year 🤣🤣🤣."

User @Sbusiso Mhlongo commented:

"I worked for that company my brother, good company. My grandpa is Mabaso, he was a crane operator there. Salute razo."

User @dzunisean joked:

"The one who's gon finish the money is laughing at the background."

