A security guard proudly shared how her salary allows her to enjoy independence and spoil herself

In a video posted online, she addressed those who look down on her career, expressing pride and gratitude for how it sustains her lifestyle

Social media users filled the comment section with compliments, expressing how proud they were of her and her confidence

A woman working as a security guard shared how much she loves her job as it gives her financial freedom. Image: @nandiphagrayela

Source: TikTok

A lady conscious of the country's highest unemployment rate boasted on her social media about the financial freedom she gets from her security job, attracting positive comments from local people.

The pretty babe shared a clip taken on her payday on TikTok's video streaming platform under her handle @nandiphagrayela as she was ready to hit the streets to enjoy her money.

The hun brags about being a security guard

The clip starts as @nandiphagrayela prepares to hit the road on her payday. Looking gorgeous in a lime green dress, she laughs off at those who look down on the security career, saying she loves it and that it sustains her lifestyle.

She flaunts her Capitec card, which has her salary and adds that she'd be back after spoiling herself.

Watch the clip below:

The lady receives love from Mzansi

The clip attracted 433K views, 44K likes and nearly 1.6K from social media users who showered the lady with compliments. Many pointed out that looking down on other people's jobs was wrong, while others asked @nandiphagrayela for a plug on her gorgeous dress.

A hard-working hun went to spoil herself after getting her salary. Image: @nandiphagrayela

Source: TikTok

User @QueenBee shared:

"I like your energy is full of positivity❤️❤️."

User @lushiamaebane said:

"Awww beautiful stufuza🥰🥰🥰🥰enjoy your money 💰."

User @UAkhona M commented:

"Awusemhle, as long as u have a job, sis ❤️❤️."

User @THEMBCY💞shared:

"Awusemhle ngathi uyi ( you are so beautiful, you look like you're a ) CEO somewhere🤣🤣 Love the 🥰🥰dress."

User @San_Fashino added:

"What I hate about being a security, you go back to school uniform 😭😭."

User @slindilegratitude said:

"Lapho ubaba njengo pelepele (that time, you are too pretty), never be ashamed of what put food on the table 🥰."

