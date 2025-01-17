A South African security guard got his first taste of sushi, thanks to a motorist who went passed him

The TikTokker who offered him the Japanese delicacy shared the guard's hilarious reaction on his page

Viewers flooded the comments with laughs and debates over sushi’s love-it-or-hate-it reputation

A TikTok user gave a security guard sushi. Image: @che_vanheerden

Source: TikTok

Yoh, not everyone’s ready for the sushi life, and this security guard proved just that!

Man tries sushi for the first time

A TikTok video captured the moment a motorist made him try the Japanese delicacy for the first time. His reaction was priceless!

The guard’s taste test started cautiously, but the second he bit into the roll, it all went downhill.

A security guard did not like sushi. Image: @che_vanheerden

Source: TikTok

Sushi video goes TikTok viral

His face soured, and before anyone could blink, he spat it out like it was poison. The motorist, clearly amused, laughed while the guard mumbled something about the horrible taste

The video on the TikTok account @che_vanheerden clocked over 799,000 views within 24 hours, and it’s easy to see why.

Wach the TikTok video below:

Mzansi netizens were in stitches in the comments section. Some admitted they’d had similar experiences.

Have a look at a few comments below:

@Rougy said:

"I don't understand people who don't like sushi. 😩"

@user100andleventeen suggested:

"For new beginners, try deep-fried sushi. When you get used to it, you can move on to the mature stuff. 😂"

@PengeleKopiKopia shared:

"😂 I was not born for sushi. I agree with his reaction."

@WebSta commented:

"Sushi and I will never get along, never!"

@Moradi posted:

"Trying sushi is like trying olives. The first taste can be horrible but you can get so hooked. I am suddenly ordering."

@kee.lee02 highlighted:

"Ha ah man, it’s not nice. 🤣🤣"

@dr.phil_333 typed:

"The way his face sours between the 'mhmmmm' to the 'baaaaaarh' has me crying. 😭💀"

@Melissa added:

"Without soy sauce is criminal."

More sushi moments that went viral

Briefly News reported that a woman attempted to introduce her mother to sushi and then showed her reaction on social media.

reported that a woman attempted to introduce her mother to sushi and then showed her reaction on social media. A couple tried sushi for the very first and South Africans online were mesmerised by their review.

One woman was stunned by how her sushi was prepared at a fancy restaurant in Johannesburg.

Source: Briefly News