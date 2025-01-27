A British tourist's pronunciation of "bottle of water" became the highlight of his Cape Town visit when local friends couldn't contain their laughter at his distinct accent

The lighthearted moment showcased South Africans' love for good-natured banter, as the locals attempted to mimic the British accent while sharing laughs with their international visitor

The video sparked a debate about British pronunciation, with some viewers noting that not all Brits drop their T's, while others simply enjoyed the friendly cultural exchange

A man's video of his friends joking about their UK visitor's accent went viral. Mzansi couldn't help but add to the joke. Images: @jaden_makes_hats

Content creator @jadenbutnotsmith, known for his modelling work, shared a funny video where his UK friend was lovingly teased for his accent while trying to say "bottle of water." The playful moment sparked lots of laughter as their band of friends joined in, trying to mimic the pronunciation.

He captioned the video:

"Shame this guy is not going to come back 🤣🤣"

Watch the video below.

British pronunciation

People often joke about how Brits drop their T’s in words like "bo’oh’wa’er," but British accents are very different depending on where you go.

For example, there’s the Cockney accent from East London, which has its style, and the clear, formal way people talk in BBC English. Every region has its special way of speaking, which makes British English interesting.

A man posted a video of his group of friends having a good laugh about their UK visitor's accent that went viral. Images: @jadenbutnotsmith

Mzansi shares the fun

@DesCpt🇿🇦 pleaded:

"Guy's don't do this with my husband please 😭"

@Naadhirah🍉 laughed:

"How many times have you watched this ? Me: Yes 🤣🤣"

@Kendra Disa Zotti praised:

"The way I love South Africa as nation 👌🏻😂❤️"

@isjymal pointed out:

"Most British people don't drop their t's he actually pronounced every letter... He did not say 'bo'al' he said bottle of water clearly."

@The weirdo 😋 admitted:

"We enjoy embarrassing people from different countries shem."

