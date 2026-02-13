Influencer couple Gogo and Mo recently had Mzansi gushing over their love after Mo asked Gogo to be his Valentine in a sweet video that had the internet gushing

The couple's video was posted on TikTok, showing a table filled with Valentine's Day colours, near a beautiful teddy bear, alongside lots of paper money

Mzansi was impressed by the couple's show of love, with many taking to the comments section to wish them well and congratulate them

Gogo and Mo left Mzansi gushing over their cute Valentine's Day video. Image: @gogoandmo

In a heartwarming display of love, influencer couple Gogo and Mo have taken social media by storm with a charming Valentine's Day proposal.

Their viral TikTok video showcases a beautifully decorated table filled with romantic symbols, which served as the perfect backdrop for Mo’s heartfelt question to Gogo.

The video, posted a week before Valentine's Day on the 7th of February, treated viewers to a beautiful Valentine's Day setup, accompanied by a lovely teddy bear and generous stacks of paper money, perfectly fitting the romance of the moment.

The video was posted on the couple's joint TikTok profile and was partly captioned:

"Asking my wife to be my Valentine for the 8th time."

Watch the video in the post below:

Mzansi responds sweetly to the viral video

The reaction from Mzansi has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans taking to the comments section to share their admiration for the couple.

TikTokers expressed their excitement, showering the duo with congratulatory messages.

@Lebo gushed:

"Mmh, nice. Angisa sbwl ukufana nawe 😭."

@mand_i.e admired the romance:

"Giggling and kicking my feet and everything 🤭❤️."

Another user, @Thee_Mummy, observed:

"He went on one knee😔as well. God have you forsaken me?😭"

@Mam.Mofokeng wished this kind of love display for herself, writing:

"Manifesting 🥺🙏."

@Kgotuwa said:

"May the good Lord protect your love, guys🥰."

@Nicki praised Mo, saying:

"You are a very loving husband 😘😘😘."

@Katlego.Chef.La.Katz added:

"It’s still going to be a long year for some of us. 😭I love you guys. You give me so much hope😍. Stay blessed, ba ga Matlou🥰."

@Thandi commented:

"True love still exists, guys 🥰👌."

Who are Gogo and Mo?

Gogo and Mo are a popular, intercultural influencer couple composed of Elizabeth, who is from the United States and Hendrick Matlou, hailing from South Africa.

They are known for their TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube channels @gogoandmo, where they share their love story, including their traditional wedding and cultural exchange. One of their most loved exchanges includes Elizabeth learning Sepedi.

Fans gushed over Gogo and Mo's public display of love. Image: @gogoandmo

