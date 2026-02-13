"Stay Blessed": Woman Shows The Before And After Views of Her Lounge
- A Mzansi woman has taken to TikTok to show people the beautiful transformation of her lounge area, showing the stark difference between a bland living space and a stunning one
- She shared a side-by-side video comparison of the previous look and the current look, in a simple "before and after" narration
- The internet was impressed, with many congratulating her, calling her blessed, while others asked her to share her transformation tips with them
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
A Mzansi woman has captured the attention of netizens with her striking lounge makeover, leaving many amazed by the dramatic before-and-after transformation showcased on TikTok.
Her video, posted on the platform on the 12th of February, serves as a testament to the power of creativity and personal touch in home decor.
The video, posted on her TikTok profile @Thuleey10, first shows an old-fashioned, decent but bland lounge area, before the scene shifts to the lounge's current, more modern and elegant state.
Watch the TikTok video below:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Mzansi responds with admiration
Viewers have been quick to express their admiration for Thuleey’s efforts. Comments flooded in, with users praising her for her creativity and calling her “blessed.”
One TikToker, @Lee, kicked off the admiration fest, saying:
"Oh, stay blessed 🙏. I love it."
Another user on the platform, @Madam.Wendy, complimented the woman, gushing:
"Kuhle kwakho, my love 🥰❤️."
User, @Taylor.Tee, said:
"Beautiful. I'm inspired 💯."
@Portia.Sbosh said:
"Sisterhood is proud of you, sis👌🔥."
Another user, @Ntumeleng4, thought the former look was decent enough:
"I liked the before and I like the after, too❤️🥰."
@Onga'scuit congratulated the woman:
"Oh, sisi. Usebenzile. It look so beautiful 🔥."
@Karabo.Pule added:
"It’s beautiful 😭. Could you share some tips?"
@LiraMashNgwenya manifested the same outcome for herself, stating:
"Gorgeous. I can't wait to use this voiceover on my upcoming, cute, little space🥰."
What are some expert tips for renovating homes?
Many homeowners tend to begin renovating their houses without any clue of what to expect. But experts advise that proper preparation helps alleviate this confusion.
Experts at Better Homes & Gardens offer a plethora of advice, among which is the point about being realistic about one's timeline.
The experts advise that home renovations tend to take longer than expected. To avoid the inconvenience, homeowners are advised to have spare accommodations for the time being.
Another big piece of advice these experts give is that the kitchen should be prioritised and renovated first. The reason given is that the work in the kitchen tends create the most dust and debris, which would undesirably taint other areas.
More Briefly News Stories about renovations
- Briefly News reported on a woman who transformed her RDP house into a modern dream home.
- A grade 6 teacher took matters into her own hands by renovating her classroom with help from her husband, showing how educators go above and beyond despite budget cuts.
- A man impressed Mzansi by transforming a dull flat into a stylish living space, with netizens suggesting he should get a tender to fix the Durban CBD.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za