A Mzansi woman has taken to TikTok to show people the beautiful transformation of her lounge area, showing the stark difference between a bland living space and a stunning one

She shared a side-by-side video comparison of the previous look and the current look, in a simple "before and after" narration

The internet was impressed, with many congratulating her, calling her blessed, while others asked her to share her transformation tips with them

A Mzansi woman has captured the attention of netizens with her striking lounge makeover, leaving many amazed by the dramatic before-and-after transformation showcased on TikTok.

Her video, posted on the platform on the 12th of February, serves as a testament to the power of creativity and personal touch in home decor.

The video, posted on her TikTok profile @Thuleey10, first shows an old-fashioned, decent but bland lounge area, before the scene shifts to the lounge's current, more modern and elegant state.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi responds with admiration

Viewers have been quick to express their admiration for Thuleey’s efforts. Comments flooded in, with users praising her for her creativity and calling her “blessed.”

One TikToker, @Lee, kicked off the admiration fest, saying:

"Oh, stay blessed 🙏. I love it."

Another user on the platform, @Madam.Wendy, complimented the woman, gushing:

"Kuhle kwakho, my love 🥰❤️."

User, @Taylor.Tee, said:

"Beautiful. I'm inspired 💯."

@Portia.Sbosh said:

"Sisterhood is proud of you, sis👌🔥."

Another user, @Ntumeleng4, thought the former look was decent enough:

"I liked the before and I like the after, too❤️🥰."

@Onga'scuit congratulated the woman:

"Oh, sisi. Usebenzile. It look so beautiful 🔥."

@Karabo.Pule added:

"It’s beautiful 😭. Could you share some tips?"

@LiraMashNgwenya manifested the same outcome for herself, stating:

"Gorgeous. I can't wait to use this voiceover on my upcoming, cute, little space🥰."

What are some expert tips for renovating homes?

Many homeowners tend to begin renovating their houses without any clue of what to expect. But experts advise that proper preparation helps alleviate this confusion.

Experts at Better Homes & Gardens offer a plethora of advice, among which is the point about being realistic about one's timeline.

The experts advise that home renovations tend to take longer than expected. To avoid the inconvenience, homeowners are advised to have spare accommodations for the time being.

Another big piece of advice these experts give is that the kitchen should be prioritised and renovated first. The reason given is that the work in the kitchen tends create the most dust and debris, which would undesirably taint other areas.

