A dedicated grade 6 teacher took matters into her own hands when she found her classroom in a less-than-ideal state, bringing her husband along to help renovate the space

The educator's initiative comes at a time when public schools face significant budget cuts, highlighting how some teachers are going above and beyond for their learners

South African social media users praised the teacher's dedication, with many pointing out that such responsibilities shouldn't fall on educators

One teacher shared a video of how she and her husband renovated and cleaned up her classroom as she prepped for the next batch of learners. Mzansi couldn't say speechless. Images: @jacobsnuriyah

A content creator and Grade 6 teacher @jacobsnuriyah, shared an inspiring video showing how she transformed her classroom from a dirty, worn-down space into a welcoming learning environment.

In the heartwarming footage, the educator can be seen thoroughly cleaning desks, washing cupboards, and reorganizing bookshelves. Her husband joined the initiative, helping with DIY tasks like fixing door handles, repairing wall plugs, and painting the classroom blue.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Budget cuts hit schools hard

The teacher's actions highlight the broader challenges facing South African public schools, where recent budget cuts have affected basic maintenance and infrastructure needs.

Teachers have begun making efforts to raise funds to help their schools look decent and have the basic necessities for their kids.

One teacher shared a video documenting her class renovation with help from her hubby. her post went viral. Images: @jacobsnuriyah

Mzansi reacts to teacher's dedication

@Vicky wondered about the school's maintenance staff:

"Doesn't the cleaning staff, caretaker and his subordinates clean the classroom after every term before they leave for their break."

@Monique_Achilles appreciated the extra effort:

"To the educators who go out of their way to make learning better… You are appreciated 🙏🏻"

@Anthea_Cana praised:

"You the best Mrs Jacobs, thank God for blessing those kids with an amazing teacher like you."

@LowKeyFaye shared her perspective:

"I'm an ex-teacher (refuse to teach in SA). I'm shocked to see how little the DoE is putting into the infrastructure, never mind teacher salaries. Really, you're amazing for doing this for the kids."

@KayG pointed out systemic issues:

"This is how the government has failed us! Well done mam, thank you for your effort👏"

