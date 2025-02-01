One student had a heated moment with his teacher in a video that went viral, as viewers were floored

The clip circulated on X and people shared their thoughts after hearing what the learner had to say to his teacher during a disagreement

Online users felt sorry for the educator who was subjected to rude comments by her fiercely angry pupil

A schoolboy caused a stir on social media after showing his teacher attitude. The video shows the moment the student had an outburst while talking to his teacher.

A school kid savagely verbally attacked his teacher in a video. Image: Wilpunt

Source: Getty Images

People shared their thoughts after seeing the young student's behaviour. Online users did not hold back as they discussed discipline among the younger generation.

Student drags teacher

In a video shared by VehicleTrackerz on X, a student was in a verbal face-off with his teacher. During their heated exchange, he said that he could buy more than the teacher. When the educator grabbed an exercise book and walked away the schoolboy remarked: "I can buy your kids their future". Watch the video of teacher vs student below

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

SA unimpressed by pupil

Many people commented on the video expressing how out of pocket the student was. The cause of the disagreement between the student and teacher was unclear, but many people chose the teacher's side.

The teacher who let it go after her student dissed her received sympathy from netizens. Image: Wilpunt

Source: Getty Images

@lysto112 commented:

"Ehh these kids, I was not aware that you can buy someone a future 🤔"

@ta_marah7 remarked:

"He's not representing learners with glass very well, the glass community is disappointed in him."

@Less57 added:

"If I find my son talking to a teacher that way, it will be his last time speaking that way shame in that privileged school."

@Baby_Brown38 demanded:

"Expel this rude child."

@Aubza_TheOne was sympathetic:

"Be patient. He still has a lot to learn about life.

@pshift846 wondered:

"What can be done to stop such behaviour in learners? This kind of attitude is becoming more popular."

MonnaWaMoraka

@tumelo_imaan predicted:

"Doesn't end well for this kind. A few years kopa R2 at parking lots."

SA teachers disciplining their students

One teacher impressed people with her skills as Briefly News reported on the educator who handled a naughty learner with grace.

reported on the educator who handled a naughty learner with grace. People were impressed by a teacher who made her class stop misbehaving without uttering a single word.

A Cape Town-based educator shared a video of the innovative strategy she employed to deal with disruptive pupils.

Latecomers to school were disciplined in a video that left South African viewers thoroughly amused.

Source: Briefly News