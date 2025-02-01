Global site navigation

Young Student Disses Teacher in Heated Verbal Exchange in Video, SA Scolds Rude Pupil
Young Student Disses Teacher in Heated Verbal Exchange in Video, SA Scolds Rude Pupil

by  Rutendo Masasi 2 min read
  • One student had a heated moment with his teacher in a video that went viral, as viewers were floored
  • The clip circulated on X and people shared their thoughts after hearing what the learner had to say to his teacher during a disagreement
  • Online users felt sorry for the educator who was subjected to rude comments by her fiercely angry pupil 

A schoolboy caused a stir on social media after showing his teacher attitude. The video shows the moment the student had an outburst while talking to his teacher. 

Video shows pupil verbally fighting his teacher
A school kid savagely verbally attacked his teacher in a video. Image: Wilpunt
Source: Getty Images

People shared their thoughts after seeing the young student's behaviour. Online users did not hold back as they discussed discipline among the younger generation. 

Student drags teacher 

In a video shared by VehicleTrackerz on X, a student was in a verbal face-off with his teacher. During their heated exchange, he said that he could buy more than the teacher. When the educator grabbed an exercise book and walked away the schoolboy remarked: "I can buy your kids their future". Watch the video of teacher vs student below 

SA unimpressed by pupil 

Many people commented on the video expressing how out of pocket the student was. The cause of the disagreement between the student and teacher was unclear, but many people chose the teacher's side. 

Teacher takes the high road after clash with student
The teacher who let it go after her student dissed her received sympathy from netizens. Image: Wilpunt
Source: Getty Images

@lysto112 commented:

"Ehh these kids, I was not aware that you can buy someone a future 🤔"

@ta_marah7 remarked:

"He's not representing learners with glass very well, the glass community is disappointed in him."

@Less57 added:

"If I find my son talking to a teacher that way, it will be his last time speaking that way shame in that privileged school."

@Baby_Brown38 demanded:

"Expel this rude child."

@Aubza_TheOne was sympathetic:

"Be patient. He still has a lot to learn about life.

@pshift846 wondered:

"What can be done to stop such behaviour in learners? This kind of attitude is becoming more popular."

MonnaWaMoraka

@tumelo_imaan predicted:

"Doesn't end well for this kind. A few years kopa R2 at parking lots."

SA teachers disciplining their students

