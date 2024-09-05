A young woman shared on her TikTok account that she decided to give teaching a chance

However, the educator showed that not everything was sunshine and roses in her classroom

Social media users in the post's comment section laughed at what the woman had to go through with her high school learners

A teacher showed what it was like working in her profession. Images: Linaach K Louw / Facebook, @linaach_k / TikTok

Teaching can be a rewarding and impactful profession, offering the opportunity to inspire young minds. However, for one young woman who gave it a chance, the experience unveiled a challenging experience.

Teaching or torture?

A Cape Town-based high school educator named Linaach Louw took to her TikTok account (@linaach_k) to share with app users what happened when she decided to enter the profession.

She posted a comical clip of herself dealing with one of her misbehaving learners, saying:

"Kom sit hier voor! Julle is van die duiwel (Come and sit in front! You guys are from the devil)."

Watch the hilarious video below:

Internet users laugh at woman's behaviour

Teachers, no matter what grade they choose to teach, experience the good and bad of their profession daily. However, some do it all in the name of passion.

After watching Linaach express her emotions to the students, social media users headed to the comment section to laugh at the teacher's interaction with her students.

@fattylabz told people online:

"I was expecting a precious moment."

@amy_brits comically wrote in the comments:

"Children were really put on this earth to test everyone’s patience."

@lolblvckagain laughed and said:

"Two completely different people."

@nulenescreations01 said to Linaach:

"I was not expecting the second energy."

The teacher comically replied:

"Jumpscare."

@tamsynjacobs noted in the comment section:

"Only the best kind of teachers act like this. The tough love runs deep."

@rezaanruiters told the online community:

"This profession isn’t for the weak."

Teacher gives learners the silent treatment

