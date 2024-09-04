“He Looks So Scared”: SA Busts as Woman Purposely Repeats Herself to Confuse Bae

A woman thought it would be fun to repeat herself to get a funny reaction from her unsuspecting partner

The woman pranked her confused bae while doing a review on a meal they bought from a chicken restaurant

Many social media users in the TikTok video's comment section could not help but laugh at the man

A woman repeated herself to prank her partner. Images: @michaelandnikita / TikTok, @michaelandnikitaofficial / Instagram

Couples often keep their relationships lively by finding playful ways to surprise and amuse each other. Taking humour to the next level, one woman decided to prank her partner by deliberately repeating herself, leaving him puzzled.

Say it once, say it twice

Social media personalities Michaela and Nikita, who often find ways to prank each other, shared a fun side to their relationship that made people laugh on their TikTok account (@michaelandnikita).

While reviewing food they bought from a chicken restaurant, Nikita made sure to repeat herself, even when asking Michael a question. Of course, the woman's actions confused Michael, who also had a look of concern.

Watch the video below:

Woman's repetition has Mzansi laughing

Many social media users headed to the viral video's comment section to express laughter over the man's confusion and possibly irritation.

@rabia2cute laughed when they asked Nikita:

"How did you do this with a straight face?"

@tasmiyahseedat added to the comments:

"He looks so scared."

@s3xy.555 confessed to app users:

"I laughed a little too hard."

@teddy_bearsa said to Nikita:

"You really stressed that man."

@rich_auntie19 jokingly told the online community:

"Mike was with an AI in the car."

@donsdairy noted in the comment section:

"If it worked on my nerves sitting behind the phone, I can imagine how that man felt."

@noxolo_ngcobo2, who also found the video amusing, said:

"The way he was so reluctant to taste those chips."

