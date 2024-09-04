A TikTok user shared a video of a young boy having his schoolwork checked by a stern-looking woman

The nervous boy crossed his fingers as the woman flipped through the pages to assess his progress at school

Some social media users felt they could relate to the boy, while others found the video humorous

A young boy watched as his mother checked his work. Images: @_ss.seasson_.

Source: TikTok

Showing schoolwork to parents can be a nerve-wracking experience, as children often worry about meeting expectations and avoiding disappointment. People online sympathised with one boy after seeing a video of his stern-looking mother checking his progress.

Crossing fingers for the outcome

TikTokker @_ss.seasson_ uploaded a viral video showing the interaction between his mother and possibly his younger brother. Both sat on a couch, and the mother flipped the pages of the boy's school workbook.

Crossing his fingers, the young man watched the woman silently as she assessed the work before her.

The app user wrote in the video:

"Just know it's going down vandag (today)."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi feels the boy's pain

While some people cracked jokes about the unfortunate situation, others felt they could relate to what the young man was going through.

@asiah_tyra told the online community:

"You can see the fear in his eyes."

@morongwa_nkadimeng added to the comment section:

"Yoh, he's recalling the times he willingly chose not to do the work."

@tanzley_j laughed when they typed:

"Poor boy is just waiting to be sentenced."

@mpho_bruce told people online:

"I'm so stressed on his behalf."

@_pianochella could relate to what the boy was going through:

"Those crossed fingers? Felt."

@sindi_p08 jokingly said:

"This is me in heaven waiting for God to read out all my sins."

@roxannedevilliers8 shared under the post:

"This triggered me. I hated homework-checking hours so much."

Teacher shows pupil's desperate note in workbook

In another story, Briefly News reported about a teacher who shared that one of her students sent her a note they left in their workbook regarding her marking.

The note saw the desperate learner asking their educator not to mark their work as 'incomplete,' which made the TikTok community laugh in the comments.

