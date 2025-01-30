A video of schoolchildren went viral on social media sparking a massive buzz among the public

The kids' acts while being on the road as displayed in the TikTok clip gained traction on the internet

South African netizens had mixed reactions as they took to the comments section to share their opinions

Footage of the kids' surprising act on the road left many people in Mzansi with mixed reactions, and the video went viral online.

Children pushing school transport on a road sparked a buzz in South Africa. Image: Klaus Vedfelt and Steven Prezant.

Source: Getty Images

Kids pushing school transport in video

A group of school children in South Africa have gained attention for their acts of teamwork, which they displayed in a clip shared by a TikTok user @ttkkshimi6085.

The clip shows several kids pushing a stalled school transport vehicle. As the car came to a halt, the children wasted no time in stepping in to help, displaying a spirit of community and solidarity rarely seen in such circumstances. The act has left many viewers in awe, while others were not too pleased with the clip.

While taking to TikTok caption @ttkkshimi6085 expressed the following:

"This is what we pay for transport...That's our children; that's why they are always tired from school."

@ttkkshimi6085's video quickly became a hit on the platform, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA has had a mixed reaction

Although some were amused by the video as they praised the children for their quick thinking and willingness to help despite the inconvenience, others slammed the driver in the comments saying:

Dineo1 said:

"The boys are going to be strong. I love it."

Kuga wrote:

"They are getting fit and stronger our tomorrow's soldiers."

Mulisa94 added:

"The kids have no problem with malume nd they are enjoying pushing it."

Koketso expressed:

"Just leave uncle and his kids, those get along very well."

User commented:

"You cannot even get them another transport because they will hate you shame."

Nkosi_B shared:

"People like paying cheap R400 the whole month."

School kids' transportation drama in South Africa

