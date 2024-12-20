A school transport driver delivered a hilarious but firm message to parents about January payments

The TikTok video urged parents to use their December salaries to settle January transport fees on time

Other school transport drivers were thankful for the post, while some social media users felt differently

A local school transport driver caused uproar after posting a TikTok video with a firm message to parents, warning against late payments for children's school transport.

The video, shared by TikTok user @pam.sons, quickly gained popularity, reaching 46K views and many comments.

The lady's explanatory video

In the video, the school driver stands confidently in her home, addressing parents in a light-hearted yet assertive tone. She starts by advising parents to use their December salaries to pay for their kids' January transport, emphasizing that excuses won't be entertained in the new year.

She humorously adds:

"Don’t come to us on the 15th of January wearing towels, asking for an extension!"

SA shares mixed views

The humorous video sparked a debate as parents were not entirely pleased with the message, stating that transports should stop charging them a full fare for short months. Some commended her for speaking up, while others felt her tone was harsh.

User @Sbu commented:

"Good sisi mna school fees done, transport done, uniform done and stationery done nditya imigidi ndi free (I'm enjoying traditional celebrations freely),"

User @Xolie4lyf shared:

"🤣🤣🤣Sitye nini izmuncuncu? Hayi khanisxolele okokugqibela kuloJanuary ka2025 (when must we indulge in festive goodies. Please forgive us for the last time)."

User @MphoMirriam detailed:

"🥰🥰🥰 Yesterday was 19 December, and my loyal clients have started paying. I'm saying I'm blessed on this business 4 years 95% of my clients have God 🙏 they pay with no stress."

User @2305gp asked:

"Malini (how much is it) since you only gonna transport them for 2 weeks?"

User @Sange said:

"Good tell them, mntse because abazubanayo zizitory ngati tina sihamba ngamanzi kodwa duri petrol (they mustn't come up with stories as if we use water for our cars when petrol is so expensive)."

User @user3909361427062 detailed:

"Unyansile kodwa sisi (you're telling the truth) that’s what I’m planning on doing pay now for January."

