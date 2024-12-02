Armed Mpumalanga Taxi Patrollers Target School Transport, Demand R15,000 To Release It
- A minibus driver contracted to a college in Mpumalanga's taxi was allegedly confiscated by rogue taxi patrollers
- They accused him of stealing their businesses and demanded R15,000 in exchange for the taxi they took
- The taxi operators then took the learners from the school transport and loaded them onto their taxi
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
MATSULU, MPUMALANGA — A Mpumalanga school transport owner opened a case of theft after rogue taxi operators took his taxi on 30 November 2024 while he was transporting school children.
Rogue taxi operators stop Mpumalanga driver
According to SowetanLIVE, Bheki Nkosi from Matsulu in Mpumalanga was stopped by armed taxi patrollers on the N4. He was on his way from a farewell event with 14 students from a college he was contracted to. The school's principal, Mark Nzimande, was also present during the incident. The patrollers accused him of taking their business and demanded that Nkosi pay a R1,500 fine.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Briefly News. Join Us Live!
Taxi was confiscated, learners traumatised
Nkosi said he did not have the R1,500, and they forced him to drive to the Malalane taxi rank. They took his car keys, told him he would have to pay R15,000 to release them, and loaded the traumatised students into a taxi of their own. Nkosi opened a case of theft. Nzimande, the principal, said that the incident angered him.
One of the learners was traumatised by the incident.
"This is scary. I thought we were going to be shot. When they stopped us the principal tried to calm us as some of us started crying," he said.
South Africans angered
Netizens on Facebook were angry at what happened.
Peter Peter said:
"They should be arrested. That is criminal."
Rapitso Pitso said:
"We are tired of this industry, and we need the government to take action."
Oscar Chauke Hlayisekani said:
"That's hijacking and extortion."
Mosuli Mrobo said:
"The taxi industry is operating like gangsters."
SANTACO speaks against giving hitchhikers lifts
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) said motorists should not give hitchhikers lifts without permission.
The Council said car owners who give pedestrians and hitchhikers lifts infringe on the taxi operators' rights.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za