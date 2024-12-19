“We Appreciate You”: Nurse Couple Works Throughout December Public Holidays, SA’s Touched
- A dedicated nursing couple shared their December work schedule, showing what they'll be doing during major public holidays
- Despite tight working duties, the pair showed dedication and commitment to their job in a video shared on TikTok
- Social media users showered them with appreciation, calling them heroes for their selfless service.
The festive season is a time for celebration, but for many healthcare professionals, it's business as usual. A local couple, both nurses, showcased their tireless dedication by sharing their December schedule, revealing they'll be on duty on public holidays.
The duo shared this in a video on TikTok under the handle @sethuandnjabu and received love and sympathy from Mzansi peeps.
The busy schedule displayed
The couple's video shows the man lovingly adjusting his partner's nurse epaulette, ensuring it is correctly fixed while also rocking his uniform. The schedule details that they are working on December 16, 25, 26 and 31.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi shows the nurses' appreciation
The clip quickly gained traction, with almost 1K of comments from social media users applauding their dedication. Some said the pair should be grateful they were working on the same shift, and others were struck by their love and teamwork.
User @Anikie shared:
"Keep on saving people; we appreciate you 🙏💖💖🥰🥰🥰God bless you ❤️."
User @Zandi commented:
"Overtime allowance."
User @liro said:
"You're lucky you're working the same shift. Thina siphambana ku gate omunye uyangena omunye uyaphuma (my partner and I meet each other by the gate, when one is coming in, one id going) 70% of the time😏."
User @Marshmallow added:
"I don't know you guys, but I wish you all the best and enjoy your festive season."
User @Lepara_two shared:
"Doing it with pride. Go there and take care of people we luv. Thanks family, God bless your family."
User @Thope Mhloli commented:
"Thank you guys for your service, really appreciate you serving the country. Blessings."
