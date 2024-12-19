Global site navigation

“We Appreciate You”: Nurse Couple Works Throughout December Public Holidays, SA’s Touched
Family and Relationships

“We Appreciate You”: Nurse Couple Works Throughout December Public Holidays, SA’s Touched

by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A dedicated nursing couple shared their December work schedule, showing what they'll be doing during major public holidays
  • Despite tight working duties, the pair showed dedication and commitment to their job in a video shared on TikTok
  • Social media users showered them with appreciation, calling them heroes for their selfless service.

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

Social media users were touched after seeing that a couple won't be resting during the public holidays
A couple working in healthcare showed their schedule for December. Image: @sethuandnjabu
Source: TikTok

The festive season is a time for celebration, but for many healthcare professionals, it's business as usual. A local couple, both nurses, showcased their tireless dedication by sharing their December schedule, revealing they'll be on duty on public holidays.

The duo shared this in a video on TikTok under the handle @sethuandnjabu and received love and sympathy from Mzansi peeps.

The busy schedule displayed

The couple's video shows the man lovingly adjusting his partner's nurse epaulette, ensuring it is correctly fixed while also rocking his uniform. The schedule details that they are working on December 16, 25, 26 and 31.

Read also

"Rare level of maturity": 2 Baby mamas with same baby daddy go on a date with their kids, SA's wowed

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows the nurses' appreciation

The clip quickly gained traction, with almost 1K of comments from social media users applauding their dedication. Some said the pair should be grateful they were working on the same shift, and others were struck by their love and teamwork.

User @Anikie shared:

"Keep on saving people; we appreciate you 🙏💖💖🥰🥰🥰God bless you ❤️."

User @Zandi commented:

"Overtime allowance."

User @liro said:

"You're lucky you're working the same shift. Thina siphambana ku gate omunye uyangena omunye uyaphuma (my partner and I meet each other by the gate, when one is coming in, one id going) 70% of the time😏."

User @Marshmallow added:

"I don't know you guys, but I wish you all the best and enjoy your festive season."

User @Lepara_two shared:

"Doing it with pride. Go there and take care of people we luv. Thanks family, God bless your family."

Read also

"This was thoughtful of your employer": Boss gifts employees Choice Assorted biscuits, SA's moved

User @Thope Mhloli commented:

"Thank you guys for your service, really appreciate you serving the country. Blessings."

Other Briefly News articles about nurses

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Hot: