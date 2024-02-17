One young child lost his life in a tragic accident, and his loved ones have not found any peace

The kid was using school transport when he was killed in a heartbreaking accident which moved SA

The deceased child's family opened up about the tragic loss in the family before meeting with Gauteng Education MEC

JOHANNESBURG - A child who was in primary school lost his life. The kid was using school transport when he was involved in an accident in February 2024.

A Grade 6 pupil died while using school transport, and the Gauteng Education MEC will address mourning parents. Image: GULSHAN KHAN / Webphotographeer

Source: Getty Images

The family of the child Kgosi Maloka has not gotten closure after his passing. The devastated family has continued to seek answers.

Grade 6 pupil killed

According to eNCA, a child was using school transport when he was run over. Kgosi was instantly killed after a heavy-duty vehicle ran him over.

The child's family explained that they did not know how the accident happened. The Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is due to visit the family on 17th february to clarify their investigation progress.

South Africa touched by child's death

Many people were moved by the tragedy. Online users expressed their condolences to the family.

Read the comments below:

Dodds Bisschoff said:

"How do you fall off a bus??? Simple you act stupid and hang outside!!! Stupidity cost lives."

Lian Van Der Merwe commented:

"No person just fall's off a vehicle, thats bull."

Naledi Motshegare-Nomame was sad:

"Yuuu my God."

Transport driver causes child's death

Briefly News previously reported South Africans mourned the death of a six-year-old who was killed while waiting for his transport in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town. The child was hit by a car while attempting to cross the street.

According to Daily Voice, the accident occurred in the Mitchell's Plain area when the transport driver hooted for the child to cross the street. He ran across to get into the car when a car came out of nowhere and tragically stuck him.

The school's principal, Malika-Ismail Meyer, expressed condolences to the family and pleased the public not to spread disinformation and false news about the incident. The police opened a case of culpable homicide.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News