A whopping 14 awaiting trial prisoners were stabbed and wounded in a Durban Westville prison cell

The Correctional Services Department has launched an investigation into the distressing incident

South Africans weighed in, with some expressing sympathy while others suggested the prisoners got what they deserved

14 prisoners were stabbed and wounded during an altercation at the Westville Prison in Durban. Image: Stock photo

DURBAN - An altercation turned violent in Durban Westville prison as 14 awaiting trial prisoners were stabbed and wounded in a cell on Friday morning.

According to SABCNews, the prisoners used broken glass from a window to inflict injuries during the altercation.

Preventing smuggling of contraband

National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale issued a warning against families and friends providing prisoners with contraband weapons. He highlighted the risk posed by the interactions during court visits and asked for a peaceful prison environment.

Public reacts to prison stabbings

South Africans have reacted with a mix of sympathy and nonchalance towards the incident. Some believe the prisoners were served a dose of karma, while others are concerned about the safety and security within correctional facilities.

Read a few comments below:

Thabang Maponya said:

"Revenge for what they did outside before being arrested."

TEEGEE mentioned:

"The country's correctional services are employing rogue elements and unless something is done, the lives of inmates are in danger."

Maxwell Thabo stated:

"That's how prison should be. Not a holiday."

Charles Mamabolo wrote:

"If I were the minister of correctional services I would just fire the person who was in charge at that time. "

Mzwandile Pikoli asked:

"Who stabbed them? If they stabbed themselves I don't see any problem. That's their hobby. Fortunately, they excise it amongst themselves."

Kash Msuthu added:

"They will never commit crime again."

