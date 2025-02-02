A former teacher's dramatic career change from education to law enforcement has sparked discussions about career satisfaction beyond salary considerations

A South African education graduate's bold decision to leave teaching for a career in law enforcement has captured social media attention. Content creator @ilakitty15 shared contrasting images of her 2021 graduation as a teacher and her current role as a police officer, revealing that the change came from a need for something different in her life.

Career path perspectives

Even though new police officers start at a lower salary than teachers - about R11,000 compared to R20,000 - money isn't always the biggest factor when changing careers. Sometimes it's more about finding a job that makes you happy and keeps you healthy.

When asked about why she made such a big change, she opened up about putting her mental health first. While the smaller paycheck wasn't ideal, she shared that being a police officer has been much better for her peace of mind. Many teachers jumped into her comments, saying they totally get it - teaching can be really draining and stressful for them too.

Expert, Penny Holburn, spoke to Briefly News, stating:

"Mental health should always come first because, at the end of the day, it’s better to have a balanced, fulfilling life than one where work constantly drains you. No salary is worth sacrificing your well-being."

SA reacts to career switch

@Bhut'Madliser_ZeBae✨ noted:

"From 20k to 11k....ngeke😔"

@Shazy Shaz shared:

"Thinking of resigning too, but I can't be a policeman, the money there is too little, I earn 25K🥺"

@Shed inquired:

"As a teacher, I would like to know how you are doing pls?"

@ilsé responded:

"In terms of my mental health, I'm better off... Suffered from depression and that's why I decided to let go and chose my mental health."

@jordy.20201 empathized:

"It's my first year teaching and honestly I understand. It's mentally exhausting."

