A dedicated father sat down to help his little girl with homework, but things took an unexpected and hilarious turn.

The young pupil confidently challenged her dad's way of writing a date, leading to an amusing back-and-forth

Social media users couldn't get enough of their sweet bond, taking time to praise the father for his patience and involvement

A father shared a video showing how a homework lesson with his daughter went. Image: @mtho_khuzwayo

Source: TikTok

The parenting journey is never short of entertaining moments, especially when helping young ones with their schoolwork.

A local dad shared a video of himself with his daughter doing homework on TikTok, under his handle @mtho_khuzwayo, and the video went viral, gaining 640K views.

The learner gives daddy a lesson

In the clip, the duo is seated at the little girl's table, ready to tackle her homework. Eager to guide her daddy instructs her to start writing the date with the day 27, followed by the month 1, and then the year 2025. The daughter however refuses, insisting on starting with the year instead

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Despite his efforts to show the little girl the proper way to write a date, daddy gets a little frustrated and tells her to do it in any way that she wants to showing her how to spell January in the calendar.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi loves the daddy-and-daughter relationship

The clip attracted over 3.3K comments from social media users who found the video entertaining. Many praised the guy for being a good role model to other youngsters and others and saw leadership qualities in the young girl who stood her ground in what she believed in, calling her a future leader.

A father shared a video of himself helping his little girl with homework. Image: @mtho_khuzwayo

Source: TikTok

User @rare_earth_mineral🙂 added:

"These kids are the same, the eraser is so real😭."

User @thindeka phakula commented:

"This is why mine goes to aftercare."

User @Little Ms Annoying said:

"😂😂 Homework will destroy the relationship we have with our kids one day 😭😭💔."

User @ba shared:

"Their teachers are always right even if you have PhD and the teacher has diploma 😂."

User @Humbu ManMade Vhulah added:

"Bro! You will never win this one🤣🤣🤣no one changes what the teacher says 🤣🤣."

User @Shaz Matazz 🇿🇦 shared:

"Good luck daddy 😅😅."

3 Briefly News daddy and daughter articles

A man went to fetch his daughter at school and got out of the car singing her praise while she walked towards the car.

A young dad hyped his daughter reminding her how pretty she was as they were about to drive to school.

A police dad prayed for his daughter on the first day of school, touching the hearts of many social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News