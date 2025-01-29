“Their Teachers Are Always Right”: Daddy Shares Hectic First Homework With Daughter, SA Amused
- A dedicated father sat down to help his little girl with homework, but things took an unexpected and hilarious turn.
- The young pupil confidently challenged her dad's way of writing a date, leading to an amusing back-and-forth
- Social media users couldn't get enough of their sweet bond, taking time to praise the father for his patience and involvement
The parenting journey is never short of entertaining moments, especially when helping young ones with their schoolwork.
A local dad shared a video of himself with his daughter doing homework on TikTok, under his handle @mtho_khuzwayo, and the video went viral, gaining 640K views.
The learner gives daddy a lesson
In the clip, the duo is seated at the little girl's table, ready to tackle her homework. Eager to guide her daddy instructs her to start writing the date with the day 27, followed by the month 1, and then the year 2025. The daughter however refuses, insisting on starting with the year instead
Despite his efforts to show the little girl the proper way to write a date, daddy gets a little frustrated and tells her to do it in any way that she wants to showing her how to spell January in the calendar.
Watch the clip below:
Mzansi loves the daddy-and-daughter relationship
The clip attracted over 3.3K comments from social media users who found the video entertaining. Many praised the guy for being a good role model to other youngsters and others and saw leadership qualities in the young girl who stood her ground in what she believed in, calling her a future leader.
User @rare_earth_mineral🙂 added:
"These kids are the same, the eraser is so real😭."
User @thindeka phakula commented:
"This is why mine goes to aftercare."
User @Little Ms Annoying said:
"😂😂 Homework will destroy the relationship we have with our kids one day 😭😭💔."
User @ba shared:
"Their teachers are always right even if you have PhD and the teacher has diploma 😂."
User @Humbu ManMade Vhulah added:
"Bro! You will never win this one🤣🤣🤣no one changes what the teacher says 🤣🤣."
User @Shaz Matazz 🇿🇦 shared:
"Good luck daddy 😅😅."
Source: Briefly News
