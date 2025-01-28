A TikTok video captures one man's heartfelt support for his pregnant wife in the hospital ward

The guy is seen holding her hands and guiding her through exercises, showcasing a true partnership

The video has gone viral, with South Africans swooning over the couple's loving and dedicated moment

A man showed support to his pregnant wife. Image: @uviwe.17

A gent is melting hearts across South Africa after he displayed unwavering support for his pregnant wife in a hospital ward.

Preparing for the baby's delivery

As she prepares for the big moment, he’s right there, holding her hands and guiding her through pre-delivery exercises.

His calm presence created a peaceful atmosphere, turning what can be a stressful time into a beautiful, shared experience.

A couple were captured in a delivery room at the hospital. Image: @uviwe.17

Couple welcomes newborn baby

He took her through breathing techniques and gentle stretches, making sure she was comfortable and ready for labour.

The clip on the TikTok page @uviwe.17 also showed sweet moments when their bundle of joy arrived.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The clip with over 1.4 million views moved South Africans. Many are raving about the man's thoughtful gesture.

See some comments below:

@AsemahleBri posted:

"Mine came drunk slept and snored for hours. He finally woke up, then fainted when he had to cut the cord 😞😞"

@ladymouh wrote:

"May this kind of love never locate my ex 😂"

@996Erica stated:

"It only happens in private hospitals. They told mine to go and stand outside 😂😂😂"

@mega_officialstepmum mentioned:

"Every pregnant woman deserves this support ❤️❤️❤️"

@sindiswamsani shared:

"Your husband and mine are twins, same WhatsApp group 🤣🤣"

@MaGee typed:

"Some women are blessed kodwa yaz. That's lovely 🥰🥰🥰"

@Tshidi commented:

"Let's give the guy a Bell's. Love the spirit, he stands for his actions ❤️❤️❤️"

@Mpumie added:

"This is the sweetest thing I've ever seen 🥰"

Other stories from Briefly News about women's pregnancy experiences

A video of pregnant women dancing in a hospital ward became a viral sensation and left South Africans in stitches.

One woman showed the physical changes of pregnancy she experienced on social media.

Another woman shed light on the reality of being pregnant and vented about how her body changed.

