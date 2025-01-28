“Some Women Are Blessed”: Caring Gent Helps Pregnant Wife in Hospital Ward With Exercises, SA Swoons
- A TikTok video captures one man's heartfelt support for his pregnant wife in the hospital ward
- The guy is seen holding her hands and guiding her through exercises, showcasing a true partnership
- The video has gone viral, with South Africans swooning over the couple's loving and dedicated moment
A gent is melting hearts across South Africa after he displayed unwavering support for his pregnant wife in a hospital ward.
Preparing for the baby's delivery
As she prepares for the big moment, he’s right there, holding her hands and guiding her through pre-delivery exercises.
His calm presence created a peaceful atmosphere, turning what can be a stressful time into a beautiful, shared experience.
Couple welcomes newborn baby
He took her through breathing techniques and gentle stretches, making sure she was comfortable and ready for labour.
The clip on the TikTok page @uviwe.17 also showed sweet moments when their bundle of joy arrived.
Watch the TikTok video below:
The clip with over 1.4 million views moved South Africans. Many are raving about the man's thoughtful gesture.
See some comments below:
@AsemahleBri posted:
"Mine came drunk slept and snored for hours. He finally woke up, then fainted when he had to cut the cord 😞😞"
@ladymouh wrote:
"May this kind of love never locate my ex 😂"
@996Erica stated:
"It only happens in private hospitals. They told mine to go and stand outside 😂😂😂"
@mega_officialstepmum mentioned:
"Every pregnant woman deserves this support ❤️❤️❤️"
@sindiswamsani shared:
"Your husband and mine are twins, same WhatsApp group 🤣🤣"
@MaGee typed:
"Some women are blessed kodwa yaz. That's lovely 🥰🥰🥰"
@Tshidi commented:
"Let's give the guy a Bell's. Love the spirit, he stands for his actions ❤️❤️❤️"
@Mpumie added:
"This is the sweetest thing I've ever seen 🥰"
Source: Briefly News
