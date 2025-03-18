Alonde has lived with cystic hygroma, a condition causing facial and foot swelling, making daily life difficult

Despite his struggles, Alonde expressed his dreams of practising law one day, showing immense strength

The Angel Network Durban has stepped in to raise funds for his surgery, offering support to his family during this challenging time

The community in Mzansi rallied to support a child with brain surgery as his mom pleaded for help. Image: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

A heartwarming display of unity has emerged as people in South Africa have come together to support a child in need of urgent brain surgery.

Community shows up to support child's brain surgery

Alonde Ngwenya, a nine-year-old boy, has lived his entire life with a disability that no child should have to deal with. He was born with a severe form of cystic hygroma, which has caused his face and foot to expand significantly, making daily duties challenging.

But despite everything, this strong Grade four pupil has huge goals. One day, he hopes to practice law.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to News24, his mother, Ntombifuthi Khumalo, has experienced heartbreak, incessant hospital stays, and unanswered pleas. She has frequently been turned away after taking him from one facility to another. The boy can't wear normal shoes because of the swelling that began on his neck when he was only three months old and has now extended to his foot.

“It’s very hard to watch him grow in such a manner, being different. I fear for him that as he grows older, he might face bullying, whether at school or anywhere. Also, he is a person who loves sports, but he can’t participate because his foot is now swollen. It’s very hard,” she expressed to the publication mentioned above.

A brighter tomorrow for Alonde's medical situation

However, there is hope today. Alonde's tale has finally been heard after years of hardship, and assistance is on the way because of The Angel Network Durban. To help Alonde and his mother get ready for his eagerly anticipated operation at the end of March, the organisation has issued a call to action.

After Alonde's mother appealed to News24 for assistance and attention, the public has learnt about his predicament. During Alonde's hospital stay, his mom, who resides in Bergville, will require a place to stay.

The organisation expressed that they would also utilise any money earned to support Alonde following his surgery and would love to reserve a guesthouse for her. To support this beautiful family during this difficult time, kindly donate what you can.

To help Alonde and his mother, the Angel Network Durban has established a fund. Donations will support Ntombifuthi's lodging, post-operative care, and any additional needs Alonde may have while recovering.

Banking Details:

The Angel Network Durban

Standard Bank

Account number: 10145040508

Branch: 051001

Reference: Your Name / ALONDE

The community in Mzansi rallied to support a child with brain surgery as his mom pleaded for help. Image: FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

3 Briefly News stories on single mothers

A courageous woman on TikTok has shared her heartfelt story about her child's father not providing financial support.

A single mother revealed her journey from losing everything at 25 to achieving remarkable success.

Her story had no supporting actor, and she had to do it alone. The 33-year-old is no stranger to the challenges single mothers face while trying to have successful careers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News