A Mzansi woman flaunted her PEP home haul in a video making rounds on social media, leaving peeps in awe of how much she got for so little

In the TikTok clip, the hun unveiled each item she purchased, and it gained massive traction online

Netizens reacted as they took to the comments section, gushing over the woman's PEP home items, with some criticising her choice of content

A woman's PEP Home haul revealed the affordability of the store. Image: @therealcocoandchanelsa

Source: TikTok

In a viral TikTok video, a young woman from Mzansi showcased her incredible PEP Home haul, leaving viewers astonished by the quality and quantity of items she snagged at an unbeatable price.

The clip, posted on the 11th February, has generated significant interest online, stirring debates around affordable shopping and the quality of the products.

What was the shopping haul about?

The woman's shopping adventure took place at PEP Home, a popular store for affordable homeware. Her haul revealed the various products she bought at unbelievable prices, seemingly promoting the brand

The TikTok user @therealcocoandchanelsa shared that the items she bought cost her less than R1000 in total.

Watch her video below:

Mzansi takes to the comments section

The video saw Mzansi TikTok users get excited and critical at the same time. One user, @Claudia McHaffie, was one of the few who approved:

"I love me a PEP Home haul 😍."

@Edi showed interest in the products, asking:

"Hi, which PEP was this?"

Another user, @cusTIMMIse, admired and complained:

"Your PEP has stunning things ❤️. I haven't seen most of these in our stores!"

Another user, @jaymo, added:

"Very cute. I hope to have a ground floor kitchen to store these while waiting for more 🤣."

Other users shut down the haul topic, opting to talk about something else.

One user, @Rochelle, said:

"Babe, I do not want to see your PEP Home haul. I want to see your workout routine 😭."

Another user, @nompumelelomahlan59, added:

"I can’t focus on the haul, girl, with those abs 🥰."

Another TikToker, @user803, chimed in:

"I am much more interested in your eating habits and health tips 👀🤯🥺."

@Veloshnee.Naidoo asked:

"And where did you get the abs? 😯 Asking for me."

Why do people do shopping hauls?

In this digital era, common sense tells anyone that people do shopping hauls for dopamine-driven pleasure, social media validation, and to display personal style or trend awareness.

These, often rapid, consumption-driven videos help influencers gain followers and brands increase visibility, acting as a form of modern, accessible entertainment coupled with some advertising.

Various reasons, such as seeking validation or chasing dopamine, might have contributed to why the woman did a haul. Image: @therealcocoandchanelsa

Source: TikTok

