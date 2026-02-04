A South African woman went viral after sharing her Shein haul, giving viewers a rare look at what budget fashion truly delivers

Her try-on video impressed Mzansi, proving that affordable online shopping can still deliver stylish, flattering outfits for plus-size shoppers

The clip sparked conversations about body confidence, online expectations, and making fashion accessible without spending thousands of rands

South Africans were left buzzing on 27 January 2026 after a TikTok video by @philileanitalushaba showcased a SHEIN haul, comparing what she ordered online with how the outfits actually looked when worn.

A Mzansi woman stunned TikTok after trying on her Shein outfits. Images: @philileanitalushaba

Source: TikTok

The clip, which quickly gained traction, highlighted affordability and body confidence, sparking conversations around plus-size fashion and online shopping expectations.

The moment unfolded when @philileanitalushaba filmed herself from her home in Cape Town trying on multiple outfits she had purchased, showing how each piece fit her body while offering viewers a transparent look at online shopping realities. The video’s relatability captured attention, as many shoppers struggle to trust online images versus real-life results.

In the TikTok video, @philileanitalushaba steps into frame, opening the haul with a Maweii Plus Size Woman’s Semi-Sheer Asymmetrical Digital Print Dress bought for just R143. She delivered a full 360-degree turn, allowing viewers to inspect the fit, stretch, and flow of the material.

She then moved on to a Selianne Women’s Pink Textured Fabric Casual Vacation Dress, which hugs her figure, before showcasing a Plus Size European and American Casual Commuting Stripe two-piece shirt and pant set purchased for R128. Each outfit is paired with relaxed commentary, playful posing, and smooth transitions, creating a visually engaging and easy-to-follow experience.

Budget buys deliver stylish surprises

The haul continued with an Elenzga Elegant Commuter Brown Lapel Waist Slim Dress priced at R129, followed by a Slaydiva Plus Size Summer Sleeveless Hollow Sheer Maxi Fitted Dress at R124, which quickly became a favourite among her followers. She also models a Slaydiva Casual Street Style White Polo Collar Shirt for R121 and a Plus Size Casual School Style White Short Shirt and Tie Set for R99, demonstrating versatility for both casual and semi-formal settings.

To complete the lineup, @philileanitalushaba tried on Slaydiva Plus Size Casual Fashionable Frill Hem Wide Leg Jeans costing R336. The denim piece seals the haul, leaving viewers impressed by the overall value of her haul.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the haul

South Africans flooded the comment section, sparking a lively conversation around expectations, quality, sizing, and trust when ordering clothes online.

@user1521831792161 commented:

“Those dresses were made for you.😩🔥”

@Karen♊️ 🇿🇼🇿🇦🇬🇧 wrote:

“Girl, please, you're making me jealous.🤭”

@@Ratileboitumelo said:

“The outfits got the body waiting.👌 They all look stunning on you.😍”

@kcilla💕💞 asked:

“Who gave you the right to look so beautiful? 😭 Isn't that a crime?💔👌🏻 You're truly a definition of beauty💕💖💓💘”

@Sakhe'sss wrote:

“Who told you that long dresses suit you just fine? 🤔 I want to shake their hand.❤️🔥”

philileanitalushaba modelling her new red dress from Shein. Images: @philileanitalushaba

Source: TikTok

More Shein haul articles on Briefly News

Briefly News reported that one woman flexed what she purchased from the online store Shein in a video making rounds on social media.

reported that one woman flexed what she purchased from the online store Shein in a video making rounds on social media. The online store Shein is doing wonders for our South African girlies. One babe in Mzansi flexed all the items she added to her Shein cart in a video.

A lady plugged all the girlies with stunning summer dresses from the leading online store, Shein.

Source: Briefly News