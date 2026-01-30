A TikTok content creator, Kaegen Grobbelaar, impressed audiences with her dance skills at a petrol station

Her viral clip combining hip-hop and Amapiano drew thousands of online views and reactions

Social media users praised her talent and the spontaneity of the performance that left petrol attendance watching

Kaegen Grobbelaar, a Cape Town-based, multi-talented South African content creator, dancer, and influencer known as @doyouknowkg on TikTok, has captured the attention of South Africans after showcasing her impressive hip-hop and Amapiano dance moves at a petrol station.

Kaegen Grobbelaar, a Cape Town dancer, wowed onlookers with her moves at a petrol station. Image: @doyouknowkg

Source: TikTok

The viral clip posted on 26 January 2026 under her TikTok handle @doyouknowkg Kaegen can be seen breaking it down on the floor, drawing both amazement and delight from onlookers.

In the video, filmed at a busy petrol station, Kaegen effortlessly combined hip-hop choreography with the smooth rhythms of Amapiano, a genre that has gained massive popularity across South Africa in recent years. Her energy, timing, and skill quickly caught the eye of the petrol attendant, who watched in awe as she danced with precision and flair.

The clip quickly gained traction online, garnering thousands of views, likes, and shares in a short period. Social media users flooded the comments section, praising Kaegen’s talent and creativity. Many expressed admiration for her ability to fuse two distinct dance styles seamlessly.

Some viewers highlighted the spontaneity of the moment, noting that it is rare to witness such a lively and professional performance in a public, everyday setting.

The actress @doyouknowkg's video is part of a growing trend where dancers take to unconventional locations to showcase their skills, often leading to viral moments that capture the imagination of online audiences. In addition to entertaining viewers, such clips spark discussions about the impact of dance culture in South Africa and the global reach of Amapiano music.

As the clip continued to circulate, it has proven that Kaegen Grobbelaar’s talent and passion can turn any ordinary space into a stage, leaving audiences across the country buzzing with excitement.

Cape Town dancer Kaegen Grobbelaar turned a petrol station into her stage with flawless moves. Image: @doyouknowkg

Source: TikTok

SA loves the woman’s dance moment at the petrol station

South Africans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Kaegen’s dance moves at the petrol station, saying:

Letitia Tisha said:

"The guys in back should have been backup dancers 🥰🥰."

Deentyez80 added:

"She is killing it, though."

Dill Pickle stated:

"Gurrll! Talent doesn’t even begin to describe you! Love it!."

Jenny Barnett replied:

"Your dancing is so beautiful, it reminds me of what matters in life 💝Joy."

Shelbi commented:

"Dancing in lower case."

Kelsey fkn aldridge shared:

"Keep going, your fire lady 👏🔥."

Brittany wrote:

"You’re a whole vibe, love."

Watch the video below:

