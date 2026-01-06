Man Singing Amapiano Hit Lyrics Surprises South Africa in TikTok Video
- A man posted a TikTok video showing people how much he loves amapiano
- The video of the man declaring his appreciation for the South African music genre was a major hit
- Many people were impressed by the way he showed his love for South African music
A man made South Africans proud by showing his country some love. The video shared on 05 January 2025 of the man thoroughly enjoying amapiano was a viral hit.
People were thoroughly entertained by the amapiano enthusiast, and he received thousands of likes. Many commented on the video as proud South African amapiano fanatics.
In a video on TikTok @evan_jonk_15, a South African was blasting amapiano, saying that it is his favourite music genre. He played the hit songs, trying to sing the lyrics to Tobetsa 3.0 by Myztro and Shaunmusiq & Ftears, and the big fan got extra loud at the beat drop.
The music genre became popular in South Africa over the past few years. Amapiano spread internationally with the likes of Tyla infusing her sound with amapiano beats. Tyla's first Grammy-winning hit Water earned her the unofficial title of Africa's first pop star.
South Africa amused by amapiano lover
People thought the video of the white South African @evan_jonk_15 enjoying amapiano was hilarious. Many felt that he was creating a proudly South African moment. Watch the video of the amapiano fan and read people's comments below:
mzwesh was impressed by the man's love for amapiano:
"It's a pity December is over😂😂, we weren't leaving you behind ma boii 😂"
dou.em0 imagined the man was a party animal:
"Bro looks like the type of dude that can open a dance circle out of nowhere."
Lobisa Mabena said:
"Yes, wena my guy, I'm taking you ko Soshanguve Jukulyn ons Gaan daans non stop😆"
🚗soft_life exclaimed:
"We need more of you! Where the white amapiano lovers ?🔥🔊🦦"
nakes85 applauded the man's amapiano video:
"This is SA , we listen to what makes us happy, enjoy' the genre is restricted to no one."
Zulu Man's American accent when speaking English stuns South Africa in TikTok video: "It's Tbo Touch"
skydragon_piece_of_sh!t joked:
"😌 You sound like me, I just need to learn the language of the music I keep on blasting in the car. I soma watched your video twice, why because mos."
phuti tshehla wrote:
"This broer doesn't love amapiano for the likes, HE GENUINELY LOVES this genre straight up!! Khuphuka wena Frikkie 🔥❤"
k. joked:
"First time hearing Tobetsa 3.0 in English. 😂😭😭"
×͜× 🇳🇦 wrote:
"Speel amapiano by jou volgende braai en laat die brandewyn die danswerk doen."
Mthandazo Mbhele joked about being politically correct:
"🤣🤣not you not saying 'Nika Nika Nika' I respect you for that 🫡"
