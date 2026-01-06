A TikTok video showed a man who went viral for speaking in an unexpected foreign cadence

South Africans were thoroughly amused after watching the video of the man who was sharing a riveting story time

Online users were stunned by the man who did not look the way he sounded

A video on TikTok shared 3 January 2025 became a viral hit because of a man's North American accent. He caught people's attention after sharing a video of himself talking.

A man went viral for his American accent. Image: @zusathedemigod

Source: TikTok

The man's accent amassed hundreds of likes all over social media. People were stunned by the video and shared their comments of disbelief.

In a video on TikTok, a man @zusathedemigod posted about his experiences with a woman. The video received attention because he sounded American when pronouncing some words.

The TikTokker explained that he is a native isiZulu speaker but he thinks of his voice as an instrument and manipulates it how he pleases. When he speaks English he uses more of his facial muscles to produce the sound but for isiZulu he speaks more using his chest muscles to sound like a native speaker in either language. District Speech explains that accents are different because of resonance, the balance of sound and energy through the mouth or nose depending on what sounds the speaker is making.

The TikTokker who went viral for his accent said he is half Zulu, half Xhosa. Image: @zusathedemigod

Source: TikTok

South African man's accent surprises people

Many people were taking a back by the way the man @zusathedemigod sounded. Online users joked about his accent. Watch the video of the gent with the viral English accent and read people's comments below:

1212 applauded the young man:

"Any marketing and advertising company out there - please give this young raw talent chance : for voice over."

Bongani matika was impressed by the accent:

"Dude you're so good when I close my eyes it's t'boze from Metro FM."

Ayabong joked:

"Shaka Zulu is this you 😩😁. bro you are talented 🙌🏽, you have just earned a follower👊🏽"

user91474449247118 said:

"Woow, I love your accent, and fluency."

user1693147946567 encouraged the TikTokker:

"You are a perfect radio personality. Voice and face 🤌🏾- pursue it."

snyman30 wrote:

"Young man you are are more fluent in English than ANC Politicians combined including Sibiya, Jullias Mkhwanazi 😂🤣🤣 you just made my Day."

NYISO 🤓 referred to his story time:

"Jokes aside bro my brother is in jail cause of reading the signs."

Majestick Fredrick was amused:

"The literal meaning of don't judge a book by its cover.😂"

Nwedzi said:

"Tbo Touch must watch this video if ever he wants to see what we hear when he speaks."

