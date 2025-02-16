Man Speaks Afrikaans With American Accent in Video, SA Cracks Jokes: “Speaking Amerikaans”
- A man imagined how an American speaking Afrikaans would sound, and his video was a hit with South Africans
- The content creator went viral as he put a twist on Afrikaans amid a frenzy over Afrikaner farmers being offered refugee status in the US
- Peeps were thoroughly amused by the man's idea of Afrikaans being spoken with an American twist
One man made people laugh after imagining how Afrikaans would sound with a specific American accent. The video made rounds on Facebook and amassed thousands of views.
The clip of the man reinventing the Afrikaans received more than 60k likes. There were hundreds of comments from tickled netizens.
Man speaks Afrikaans as Texan
A video shared by @wordswithaus showed how he imagined how a Texan would speak Afrikaans. He joked that the person would maintain American pronunciation and lingo while speaking Afrikaans. The gent worked in Texan expressions such as "tarnation" while he spoke his version of Afrikaans. Watch the video below:
SA amused by Texan Afrikaans
People added jokes to the creator's Afrikaans-American accent. Some people referenced the recent uproar about Afrikaner farmers being invited to apply for refugee status in America. Online users reacted to Trump's executive order with memes calling those interested in going to the USA "Amerikaners". The jokes continued under the man's Texan Afrikaans video. Read the comments:
knucklegame_boxing_academy joked:
"Amerikaans."
daddyycool wrote:
"POV: Afrikaners after 2 years of refugee status in US."
loyisom said:
"Bro is talking Amerikaans 😂"
mandykanongogo21 was amused:
"Oooh this is so good 🤣"
nqobile_mfeka_ agreed:
"🙋🏽♀️Petition for Afrikaners to have this accent please and thank you. It’s really good and would sound nicer."
nandeekua_m remarked:
"Naa Afrikaans in English is crazy."
i3radyshane_ laughed:
"The world is changing 😂"
jameslittleking cheered:
"Thank you trump for refugee status 😭 we really needed help."
"He's a brave man": Kelly Khumalo's pic on Valentine's Day with Arthur Mafokate leaves SA speculating
