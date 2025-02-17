“Haibo, Trump Can’t Handle These Ones”: Young Boy’s Zulu Response Takes Social Media by Surprise
- A viral video shows a young teenager impressing viewers with his command of isiZulu when responding to his friend's playful interruption
- The clip, shared by Facebook content creator @BONGANDILE.Sotobe, shows South Africa's rich linguistic diversity as the young boy speaks fluently
- Social media users were both amused and impressed by the youngster's fluency, though some expressed concern about the choice of words used
A video capturing a young teenager's unexpected response in fluent isiZulu has caught social media's attention. Content creator @BONGANDILE.Sotobe shared the moment where the boy, after being grabbed from behind by a friend, responded with a sharp-tongued Zulu retort.
Watch the Facebook post below.
South Africa's language landscape
The video highlights South Africa's unique linguistic diversity, where young people often learn and speak multiple languages with ease. IsiZulu, the most widely spoken home language in South Africa, is used by nearly a quarter of the population.
Many South Africans, regardless of their background, often speak several languages fluently, mixing English, isiZulu, Afrikaans, and other official languages in their daily conversations. This multilingual ability is more common in younger generations who grow up exposed to various languages at school and in their communities.
Social media reacts
@WillLMdaka joked:
"Give this boy some land😂"
@WandaMahe commented:
"Trump must take him."
@LuyandaHadebe noted:
"Mavis is proud of teaching the Language but not happy with his language."
@MiSiūū wrote:
"Give bro an entire taxi rank 😂 🔥🔥 Don't show him R100 notes from the back seat."
@SiyaNdlovu cautioned:
"Don't let these Zulu people to teach kids how to misbehave."
@TebogoModjadji laughed:
"Donald Trump will never be able to handle these ones 😂😂"
@SelloSello added:
"And they want to take them to America 🤣"
@CheddarSanelisoGamar suggested:
"It's either the Maid's or Gardener's fault... 😂😂... No one else could be teaching them these."
Other language stories in the news
- Briefly News recently reported on a British tourist's pronunciation of "bottle of water" that had Cape Town locals in stitches as they tried to mimic his unique accent.
- South Africans couldn't contain their laughter at a man's creative interpretation of Afrikaans spoken with an American accent that went viral online.
- An Afrikaner family won hearts across Mzansi when they demonstrated their impressive command of isiXhosa in a heartwarming family moment.
