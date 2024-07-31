A North West schoolboy spoke in Afrikaans while having a conversation with a fellow learner

He spoke about everything, including telling his friend to stay on the farm and see to the imaginary corn

Members of the online community found the video hilarious and laughed in the comment section

People could not help but laugh after hearing a learner's intense Afrikaans conversation with his friend. Images: @drewboyy_tee

A schoolboy in Potchefstroom in the North West province had many people online wanting to learn Afrikaans after he had a comical conversation in the language with his peers.

Taking to his TikTok account (@drewboyy_tee), the young man, Tebu, shared a video of himself outside on school premises talking to a friend. While conversing, the boy jokingly told his mate in Afrikaans that he should not anger him.

He also reminded the other learner that he had told him to stay on the farm and to have someone named Jackie clean the laundry.

Tebu's conversation didn't stop there. He playfully scolded his friend about being hungry after school and asking for food. He then added:

"As ek met jou praat dan praat jy met Brian. Wat doen jy met Brian? (When I talk to you, you talk to Brian. What are you doing with Brian?)"

Switching topics once more, Tebu says:

"Sê vir Thabo hy moet die mielies uitpluk. Dis nou die winterseisoen, my broer (Tell Thabo he must pick the corn. It's the winter season now, my brother).

Afrikaans conversation has SA laughing

Thousands of local social media users found the clip humorous and headed for the comment section to discuss the young man's Afrikaans.

@gracefullyowami spoke about Tebu's hairstyle and said:

"The mullet is what actually convinced me."

@tabs_spaces jokingly added in the comments:

"This man already has a job in Centurion. He just needs his own vehicle and driver's license."

@yams.k1 also humorously shared:

"This guy is a farmer."

@sunshine_phili pleaded with Tebu:

"Please lend me that Afrikaans for my son’s homework."

Source: Briefly News